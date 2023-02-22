1 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Hooking up. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> It’s been removed since she broke up with boyfriend Cameron.</p>

2 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Split up. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Their relationship was well and truly done in by her lie that she was having Nikolas’ baby.</p>

3 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Finished. Done. Forever. Er, for now. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> We’ll give you a hint — it rhymes with “Trina,” and he’s devoted to her.</p>

4 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> TBD. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Getting out of their own way and realizing that every great fire begins with the kind of sparks that fly whenever they’re around one another.</p>

5 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Together. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The shadow of his comatose wife, Lulu, looms large over their future.</p>

6 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> “Exed” out. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> His lies have piled up so high that she can no longer see a future for them.</p>

7 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> “Faking it.” <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Pretending to be falling for one another to lure out The Hook could finally get them to admit that they aren’t pretending at all.</p>

8 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Frenemies. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Though Avery’s parents would probably make the perfect power couple, she’s just happy that she still has a pulse after murdering his old flame, Connie.</p>

9 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Madly in love. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> If her leukemia doesn’t bring their relationship to an untimely end, the revelation that Nina is her mother just might.</p>

10 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Divorced. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Again, divorced. But besides that, he’s now engaged to Portia.</p>

11 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Broken up.<strong> Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The sex-tape debacle threw such a cold bucket of water on them that it was easy for Dex to reheat her.</p>

12 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> RIP. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> First, their baby died, then so did Brando. Yeah, 2022 was <em>not</em> a good year for Sasha.</p>

13 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> A non-starter. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They were just beginning to really connect when The Hook hastened the terminally ill doctor’s demise.</p>

14 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Engaged. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> His marriage to Jordan may be a closed case. But her feelings for him… That’s another story altogether. There’s also the little matter of Trina’s paternity…</p>

15 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Kaput. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> It was game over for these two once he realized that she wasn’t drawn that way, she actually was bad — to the bone.</p>

16 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Together at last. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Thanks to Lucy’s “death,” the couple spend more time trying to clear Anna’s name than calling out one another’s in ecstasy.</p>

17 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Life partners. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The future power couple suffers from a condition known as lack-of-storyline-itis.</p>

18 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Happily hitched. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> It’s hard to keep a relationship stable in a town as quake-prone as Port Charles!</p>

19 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Divorced. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Brad’s lie about Wiley’s parentage was the kinda deal-breaker that his husband didn’t want to renegotiate. Also, where <em>is</em> Lucas these days?</p>

20 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Kaput. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> For them to try, try again, she’d have to get over his whopper of a lie about Sasha being her daughter. Considering that she has since told a few, it could happen.</p>

21 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> As dead as he is. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> His passing brought their new beginning to an abrupt end. For the moment.</p>

22 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Sparring partners. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The trick for them — and the fun — is realizing that the sparks flying aren’t just animosity.</p>

23 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Committed. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The don’s family hates “the other woman” as much as he loves her. Maybe more.</p>

24 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> A thing of the past.<strong> Their biggest obstacle:</strong> His hookup with his son’s scheming girlfriend will go down in history as one of his biggest regrets — and one that is going to leave him with a baby as an adorable, if unfortunate, souvenir.</p>

25 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Unhappily ending. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The real-life loss of Sonya Eddy cut short her character’s latest love story.</p>

26 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> The picture of a happy marriage. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Their family tree is sure to be uprooted when they find out that a branch needs to be hung for Cody.</p>

27 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Dead and buried. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> It’s pretty hard to get a relationship going when both characters are pushing up daisies.</p>

28 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Wholly enamored of one another. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Obstacle? What obstacle? They’re perfect for each other.</p>

29 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Separated. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The straight arrow couldn’t abide his honey’s willingness to bend the truth — especially when it came to his career with the PCPD.</p>

30 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Apart… though not by choice. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Just as the Falconeris appeared to be on the verge of reuniting, she slipped into a coma and he, into Sam’s arms.</p>

31 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> TBD. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Her “death” hasn’t exactly done wonders for their love life.</p>

32 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Finito. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> After she fell for fake husband Michael for real, Chase moved on — and <em>toward</em> Brook Lynn.</p>

33 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Over before they began. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> His sister Amy’s conniving moved him right out of town — and her boss’ life.</p>

34 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> They are, as k.d. lang would sing, one another’s constant craving. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Circumstances have once again conspired to part the soulmates so that she can rescue her son from Victor.</p>

35 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Deader than dead. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Even before his latest demise, she’d stuck a fork in their dangerous relationship.</p>

36 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Done. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> There was more to the doctor than met the eye — and Maxie didn’t like what she saw.</p>

37 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Former General Hospital colleagues. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> First she stuck him in the friend zone. Then she herself got stuck in the morgue!</p>

38 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Old friends, ex-lovers and coconspirators. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> In their hearts, they want more than anything to be with other people (Ava and Finn, respectively).</p>

39 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Sweethearts. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Given their lack of screentime, we can’t tell whether they’re getting enough quality time.</p>

40 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> None. Whether dealing with ELQ concerns or Leo’s autism, the Qs fight their battles together these days.</p>

41 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Over. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Her habit of lying made it easy for him to break up with her.</p>

42 / 43 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> A grave matter. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> If her love for Spencer drove one nail after another into their relationship’s coffin, Rory’s death drove the final one in.</p>