Credit: Todd Wawrychuk/ABC via Getty Images

It’s been way too long since we’ve seen these two beauties together.

On Saturday, February 18, two General Hospital fan favorites were reunited once again on the red carpet at the Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles, California. Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin) posted a gorgeous shot with Finola Hughes, who plays her former character’s onscreen mom Anna, as they smiled for the camera.

“Mother and daughter reunite at the DGA awards,” McCullough shared, as Hughes posted the same photo with the caption, “Here we are.”

Another familiar alum jumped into the comments with a message… Brooklyn Rae Silzer, who played McCullough’s onscreen daughter and Hughes’ granddaughter Emma, stated, “Miss you, XOXO,” to which Hughes sent her some love back, “XXX,” along with a kiss emoji.

Fans loved seeing the ladies together once again and Travelgalnyc said, “Mom and daughter reunited. Now can we get this on General Hospital,” as Stacy expressed, “Obviously it’s TV but you two will always be one of my favorite mother/daughter teams. You both look gorgeous as always.”

More: Chad Duell (Michael) and girlfriend share revealing messages

McCullough was last seen in Port Charles on Friday, May 21, 2021, when the actress made an appearance during the special episode to honor the late John Reilly (ex-Sean), who died on Saturday, January 9, 2021. And since leaving daytime behind, she has made a name for herself as a director in the business with one of her most recent projects being High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

We just loved seeing the gals out and about and, of course, would love to see them together again in Port Charles sometime in the future!

And speaking of mothers… take a look through our gallery below filled with photos of various soap stars and their real-life moms.