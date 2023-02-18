General Hospital Vet Maurice Benard’s Wife Makes a Rare Appearance in Front of the Camera
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor captures a moment to remember.
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) is no stranger to the camera. Heck, he’s played one of daytime’s most recognizable characters of all time for almost 30 years. However, it’s not very often that we get to see his beautiful wife Paula but on Thursday, she agreed to let her proud hubby post a pic to announce the latest guest on his internet show State of Mind.
“This picture is very rare because my wife Paula prefers not to be in front of the camera,” Benard posted, along with a photo of Paula and former rapper, comedian and social media personality Kountry Wayne. “However, for this special guest who doesn’t do many personal interviews, she agreed to let me use this picture.”
And fans were glad she did. In fact, even Benard’s former castmate, Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda) sent some “love” via the comments at seeing his wife too!
Benard and Paula have been married since August 11, 1990, and for their anniversary last year, he shared a super sweet shot with his wife and expressed, “There are no words to describe my relationship with Paula except to say… I always tell Paula when the day comes I wanna pass away first cause I never wanna live without her.”
Talk about making our hearts melt!
Now that we’ve passed along a recent glimpse of Paula, view another photo of the couple, as well as other General Hospital stars and their real-life partners, in our gallery below.