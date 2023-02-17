Finally, Finally, *Finally*! The General Hospital Moment ‘Sprina’ Fans Have Waited For: ‘We’ve Gotta Make This Perfect’
Viewers will be on the edge of their seats…
“Sprina” fans have been waiting for months, literally, and watching and waiting and waiting for Spencer and Trina to finally give in to their feelings — and now the wait is over. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Tabyana Ali not only previews the long-awaited kiss between her and Nicholas Chavez’s characters but the stars’ reactions at seeing the script for the first time.
“I screamed audibly,” she admitted. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening!’” And Chavez was right by her side reading it too and after they were done, he tested her by saying, “Oh, my God,” to which she replied, “Oh, my God.” It was then that they both agreed, “We’ve gotta make this perfect.”
In the Thursday, February 16, episode, Trina learned from her mother that Curtis could very well be her father — not Taggert — and the kiss happens while she continues reeling from the sudden news. “She feels lied and betrayed,” Ali explained. And Spencer, knowing how it feels to be betrayed by family, does everything he can to comfort Trina — and he’s exactly who she needs, someone who can understand her.
It’s no secret they have chemistry and the tension has been building between Spencer and Trina for far too long, and now that she’s seen a real change in him, well, Trina’s “wanting to be closer, wanting to be together.” So when it came to filming the much-anticipated kiss, Ali shared, “We wanted it to be so right for the fans. We wanted it to be sweet and we wanted it to be as genuine as possible,” and she is over-the-moon excited for everyone to watch it unfold!
More: Former General Hospital fave announces separation from wife
And we are right there with you, fans, we cannot wait!
But, while we are forced to, we invite everyone to look back on one of the 90’s biggest primetime soaps by viewing then-and-now Melrose Place cast photos in the gallery below.