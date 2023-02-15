laura wright carly gallery
Credit: ABC

And we just can’t get enough!

The countdown has begun! Well, OK, if we’re being honest, the countdown actually began a few months back, but now we’re finally reaching the homestretch as we wait for General Hospital‘s official 60th anniversary on April 1. There’s the special tribute episode to the late, beloved Sonya Eddy and Epiphany, and the return of the Nurse’s Ball the week of April 3.

And then the next phase of the celebration hit on February 14 when General Hospital dropped it’s full, 60th anniversary cast photo — and we mean the full cast! Talk about some sweet, sweet Valentine’s Day love. Check it out below!

Naturally, getting a photo like this takes a lot of coordination and, we’re sure, plenty of behind-the-scenes shenanigans from a cast as large as General Hospital. Luckily, there were folks like Laura Wright (Carly) there to document the experience!

She took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos with a number of her co-stars like TV kids, Chad Duell (Michael) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn), Cameron Mathison (Drew), Tanisha Harper (Jordan), Cassandra James (Terry), Catelyn MacMullen (Willow) and executive producer Frank Valentini.

Or, as Wright shared in her Instagram stories, “60 looks damn good!”

The fans couldn’t get enough as countless folks shared stories of how much General Hospital has meant to them, how long they’ve been watching over the last 60 years (and yes, there are a few fans who shared they’ve been visiting Port Charles since day one!) and talked about which stories they’re most excited about right now.

In short, it quickly became apparent why General Hospital has survived for six decades. Its fans just can’t get enough! Luckily, they won’t have to because the show always has plenty more to share!

General Hospital‘s official Instagram account shared their own behind-the-scenes video of the shoot. And you can practically feel the excitement and the joy as the entire cast comes together. As Michael Easton (Finn) puts it, “It feels like a family gathering.”

Check out the video below!

Are you ready for the 60th anniversary celebration? One thing you can bet (especially with the Nurse’s Ball returning) is that there are sure to be fireworks!

