General Hospital’s Chad Duell and His Girlfriend Exchange Revealing Messages About the Shape of Their ‘Ship’
The daytime star sure knows how to “treat” a lady.
Everyone has their own traditions and special ways to spend Valentine’s Day, and last Tuesday, General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael) treated his girlfriend Luana Lucci to a very romantic getaway — onboard the Titanic, so to speak. The actor posted a couple of photos, along with a video, and gave fans a glimpse into the couple’s Valentine’s Day celebration.
“Nothing says romance like a sinking ship,” Duell joked while wishing his girl a “Happy Valentine’s Day.” Lucci was quick to respond in the comments and returned the sentiment then added, “I’m so lucky to have you in my life.” It’s clear that Duell felt lucky to have her as well, as he replied with a kiss and a heart emoji.
More: View former GH star’s 1993 Playgirl magazine cover
In the first photo the couple is shown standing on a replica of the grand staircase of the iconic ship followed by another of them holding suitcases while standing outside their cabin. We also got to see the ABC soap star shoveling coal into the ship’s boiler, and in the video, Duell walked down the hall and stated, “I gotta really good feeling about this trip,” as Lucci laughed.
All joking aside, for those who don’t know the story about the Titanic, the ship sank in the North Atlantic Ocean during the early morning of April 15, 1912, following a four day journey from Southampton to New York City — and here’s a fun fact… The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden (Victor) appeared as John Jacob Astor in the 1997 film that contained some of the historic details of the event.
More: See then-and-now photos of the Melrose Place cast
This isn’t the first time Duell has shared his adventures with Lucci… Earlier this month, the couple had some fun at the Harry Potter theme park at Universal Studios Hollywood.
And we can’t wait to see what romantic memories they make next!
Speaking of which, look through our gallery below filled with over 30 soap couples and their memorable moments throughout the years.