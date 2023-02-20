1 / 32 <p>This <em>General Hospital</em> couple has faced their fair share of heartache. And just when they found love, with the hopes for a happy future, Willow learned she had leukemia and had to delivery their baby, Amelia Grace, early to help save her life. Look back on <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/general-hospital-michael-willow-romance-love-story-photos/" target="_blank">Michael and Willow’s love story in photos</a>.</p>

2 / 32 <p>We watched as they grew up together on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, which included troubled teenage years. Take a look through their timeline, which spans from growing up to getting married, by <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-young-restless-summer-kyle-romance/" target="_blank">clicking for photos here, </a>plus, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/young-restless-kyle-summer-vow-renewal-wedding-photos/" target="_blank">open an album of their 2022 vow renewal</a>. </p>

3 / 32 <p>Hope and Liam have endured so much on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>. From manipulations, miscommunications and the dreaded triangle, take a walk down memory lane <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/bold-beautiful-liam-hope-love-story-photos/" target="_blank">by viewing photos here</a>.</p>

4 / 32 <p><em>Days of Our Lives’</em> Sarah and Xander were often seen as mix-matched. However, Xander won her heart — high drama, screwball comedy and all! View photos of their rollercoaster of a romance <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/days-of-our-lives-xander-sarah-love-story-photos/" target="_blank">by clicking here</a>. </p>

5 / 32 <p>What can we say about <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>’s Finn and Steffy… They practically fell in love at first sight, married, had a little boy, Hayes, and survived death after being shot by his bio mom Sheila! See how it all began by looking back at <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/bold-beautiful-finn-steffy-love-story-photos/" target="_blank">photos of their romantic love story</a>. </p>

6 / 32 <p><em>The Young and the Restless’</em> Victoria and Billy have had an on again, off again love story for years. View a gallery to see how it all started, including the time Billy got inked with a Victor — yes, <em>Victor</em> — tattoo, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/young-restless-victoria-billy-love-story-photos/" target="_blank">by clicking here</a>.</p>

7 / 32 <p><em>The Bold and the Beautiful’s</em> Brooke and Eric’s relationship is classic soap opera. Not only were they married, they remained friends and remarried — even after she had affairs with and married his sons. <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-bb-eric-forrester-brooke-logan-through-years/" target="_blank">Click here to view photos</a> of their love story. </p>

8 / 32 <p><em>Days of Our Lives’</em> John and Marlena are a true soap supercouple. They’ve been married — and divorced — numerous times. View an album of their weddings, read their vows for each, and see honeymoon photos <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/days-of-our-lives-marlena-and-johns-weddings/" target="_blank">by clicking here</a>. Plus, look at <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/days-of-our-lives-john-marlena-relationship-timeline-photos/" target="_blank">photos of their relationship timeline</a> from the beginning.</p>

9 / 32 <p>Bill and Katie have been married a few times on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> — that is, until Bill managed to screw up by messing around with her sister Brooke. <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-bill-katie-weddings-love-story/" target="_blank">Click here to look back</a> on their weddings and love story.</p>

10 / 32 <p>Talk about ringing in the New Year right… <em>The Young and the Restless’</em> Sharon and Rey did just that before she lost him after Rey suffered a heart attack in 2022 and we have the <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/young-restless-sharon-rey-new-years-eve-wedding-2020-photos/" target="_blank">photos from their festive wedding here</a>.</p>

11 / 32 <p><em>Days of Our Lives’</em> Nicole and Eric were reunited after she came back from the dead in 2019. Here’s a look at <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/days-of-or-lives-eric-brady-nicole-walker-wedding/" target="_blank">photos from their wedding</a> from beginning to end, which included a huge cat fight! And even though they’ve since parted ways, here are more photos from <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-days-of-our-lives-eric-brady-nicole-walker-history/" target="_blank">their romance throughout the years</a>. </p>

12 / 32 <p><em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Abby and Chance were married in December 2020. Fun fact: Chance’s previous portrayer, Donny Boaz, had to take a temporary leave from the soap, but Melissa Ordway’s real-life husband, Justin Gaston, filled in for the ceremony. View the real-life couple in <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/young-restless-abby-chance-wedding-chancellor-estate/" target="_blank">Chance and Abby’s wedding photos here</a>.</p>

13 / 32 <p>Another soap supercouple, <em>Days of Our Lives’</em> Kayla and Steve had their share of adventures over the years. See photos of their love story which includes weddings, rescues and going undercover, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-of-days-of-our-lives-steve-and-kaylas-adventures-in-their-early-years/" target="_blank">by clicking here</a>. </p>

14 / 32 <p><em>The Young and the Restless’</em> Devon and Hilary’s love story had its ups and downs, especially since it started out when she was married to his adoptive father, Neil. But their end couldn’t have been more heartbreaking. <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/young-restless-devon-hamilton-hilary-curtis-love-photos/" target="_blank">View photos of their tale</a>, which includes a deathbed wedding.</p>

15 / 32 <p>Lani and Eli’s first wedding ended with him left at the altar on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>. However, through all the turmoil and blackmail, their love brought them back together and she said yes. See how it all went down, including a photo of a sexy pillow fight, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-days-of-our-lives-eli-lani-love-story/" target="_blank">by clicking here</a>.</p>

16 / 32 <p><em>The Bold and the Beautiful’s</em> Brooke knew Ridge was her destiny the moment she laid eyes on him. Though there have been affairs, makeups and more breakups, Ridge always finds his way back to his Logan. View <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/brooke-ridges-wedding-2018/" target="_blank">photos from their 1994 and 2018 weddings here,</a> as well as <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/bold-beautiful-brooke-ridge-timeline-photos-through-the-years/" target="_blank">many pictures of their on-again/off-again love story</a> throughout the years. </p>

17 / 32 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em> had a supercouple in the making with Bo and Hope from day one. Hope’s love for him, and Bo’s for his ‘Fancy Face’, stood the test of time but did hit a few rough patches leading to his heartbreaking death. Views photos of their love story <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-days-of-our-lives-bo-hope-brady-love-story/" target="_blank">by clicking here</a>.</p> <p> </p>

18 / 32 <p>Kayla and Justin almost made it down the aisle on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>. Well, technically she made it down the aisle but her love for Steve prevented her story with Justin from going any further. <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-days-of-our-lives-justin-kayla-wedding-2020/" target="_blank">Click here for photos</a> to see how their non-wedding day played out.</p>

19 / 32 <p>Nick and Phyllis’ undeniable but forbidden attraction has caused a lot of issues for others on <em>Young & Restless</em>. Take a look at photos of how it all began, from the very first affair to their lifelong love <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/young-restless-nick-newman-phyllis-summers-love-affair-photos/" target="_blank">by clicking here</a>.</p>

20 / 32 <p>Now here’s a special story. <em>Days of Our Lives’</em> Doug and Julie have been married for years, and the actors have been as well in real-life. Click here for <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-of-doug-and-julie-williams-through-the-years/" target="_blank">their then and now photos</a> stemming back from the 70s.</p>

21 / 32 <p>Devon and Elena’s love story started out as a tender one on <em>Young & Restless</em>. View photos of the characters’ love at first sight, and what they thought would be lasting love, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/young-restless-devon-elena-relationship-timeline-photos/" target="_blank">by clicking here</a>.</p>

22 / 32 <p>From Necktie Killer to the man of her dreams, Ciara fell hard for Ben on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>. Watch how their romance began — from Ben tending to her in a cabin to getting down on one knee, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-days-of-our-lives-ben-ciara-love-story/" target="_blank">view photos by clicking here</a>.</p>

23 / 32 <p>One of the sweetest romances to watch unfold was that of Tessa and Mariah on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>. From starting out as friends, to their first kiss and a few bumps in the road, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-young-restless-mariah-tessa-love-story/" target="_blank">view photos of their story here,</a> plus, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/young-restless-mariah-tessa-wedding-photos/" target="_blank">open up their wedding album</a> too!</p>

24 / 32 <p><em>The Bold and the Beautiful’s</em> Liam and Steffy have one heck of a history. Their often hot, heavy and intense love came with many issues. <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-steffy-liams-love-story-hot-heavy-intense-ups-downs/" target="_blank">Click here for photos</a> of their time together, including the Aspen wedding, the birth of Kelly and that memorable cliff argument. </p>

25 / 32 <p>Who hasn’t heard of <em>General Hospital’s</em> Luke and Laura? One of the more controversial love stories… from that one fateful night he could never take back to utter happiness followed by the bitter end, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/general-hospital-luke-laura-wedding-photos/" target="_blank">view their timeline photos here</a>. </p>

26 / 32 <p><em>The Young and the Restless’</em> Michael and Lauren had their share of troubles. While making love in a barn was sexy, that dreaded affair and the fight to regain their love was a tough road. View photos of their emotional travels <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-young-restless-lauren-michael-love-story/" target="_blank">by clicking here</a>. </p>

27 / 32 <p>Being hooked up with a mob boss created its challenges for <em>General Hospital’s</em> Carly and Sonny. Take a look here at <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/general-hospital-sonny-carly-moments/" target="_blank">photos of five memorable emotional moments</a> in their relationship.</p>

28 / 32 <p>Before there was Nick and Phyllis, there was Nick and Sharon on <em>Young & Restless</em>. Their love started out as teenagers with the years ahead filled with romance, rescues and turmoil. View photos of their relationship timeline <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-yr-nick-and-sharon-history-romantic-love-story/" target="_blank">by clicking here</a>.</p>

29 / 32 <p>Another love story that was caught in the mob storm on <em>General Hospital</em> was Jason and Sam’s. <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/general-hospital-jason-sam-relationship-timeline-photos/" target="_blank">View photos here</a> of how they survived supervillains, separation and even each other.</p>

30 / 32 <p><em>Young & Restless’</em> Sharon and Nick’s half-brother Adam have one heck of a history that included a plane crash, stealing her baby, and, oh, some office sex… view photos of their drama <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/young-restless-sharon-newman-adam-newman-history-photos/" target="_blank">by clicking here</a>. </p>

31 / 32 <p><em>Days of Our Lives’</em> Wilson aka Will and Sonny met following Will’s high school graduation and have quite the story. From Will coming out, to having a baby with Gabi, to that sexy shower scene… <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-will-and-sonnys-relationship-through-the-years/" target="_blank">view photos here</a> of their monumental love.</p>