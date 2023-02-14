Death Shmeath! A Heaven-Sent General Hospital Reunion Is Coming Our Way
The former daytime fave reconnects with one special lady.
Some fans never got over the sudden death of Brando on General Hospital and though we can’t bring the character back to you — or to Sasha — we do have some really exciting news to deliver as to how you can see Johnny Wactor once again, live and in person.
Bonnie Burroughs, who plays the actor’s TV mom Gladys posted a video alongside Wactor and expressed, “Johnny, you are my hero. Now I’m gonna try to figure out how to put this on my IG. Love, TV Mom.” Well, apparently she figured it out because the video made it to her Instagram page, as well as to Wactor’s, and it included a very special announcement.
After the two shared some excitement over the sight of each other, they informed fans that on Sunday, March 5, they will appear together at Uncle Vinny’s Comedy Club at 518 Arnold Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey beginning at 10 am, where the pair will hold a Q&A session, sign autographs and take photos with their fans. “Come join us,” Wactor urged then relayed that tickets can be purchased at the comedy club. “Can’t wait to see you there,” Burroughs added.
They then gave a little Q&A sneak peek, which you can watch in their cute video — and one of Wactor’s answers leaves Burroughs exploding in laugher.
Seeing the fun these stars had in the video alone, we can tell the event is going to be one not to miss!
