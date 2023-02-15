Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Brent Shapiro Foundation

The daytime vet shares a fond day he’ll “never forget.”

Earlier this week, General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) posted a photo with his beautiful mother standing between him and his brother. To honor Martha on her birthday, the ABC soap fave began with a simple, “Happy Birthday, Mama.”

He went on to talk about how she would do anything for her boys then shared a fond memory where she “literally walked” with one mission in mind — to pick up head shots for her son.

“I think it was five miles, 10 miles to pick up head shots for me,” Benard recalled. “I’ll never forget that day. She always believed in me, when no one did, and I needed it. And now my dad has passed away and she lives on with so much courage. Love you, Mama.”

Some of his castmates came out to show their love to the actor’s mother, like Maura West (Ava), who stated, “Happy Birthday to your elegant mama,” as Lydia Look (Selina) added, “Happy Birthday Auntie Benard. Love and light to you always.” Cameron Mathison (Drew) sent some love in the form of heart emojis and Sarah Joy Brown (ex-Claudia/ex-Carly) cheered, “Love her.”

We too send Martha some belated birthday wishes! The love she’s shown to her kids surely shines through her son, as it’s no secret just how much family means to the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor.

