General Hospital’s Chad Duell Reveals the Surprising Love of Michael’s Life
Make no mistake: His heart belongs to Willow. But…
Over the years, General Hospital has paired Chad Duell’s Michael with a whole host of romantic partners. But one will always stand out to him. “Here’s the deal,” he says when asked by Soap Opera Digest to name the love of his character’s life. “I think when Abby died, [she] and Michael were kind of at their peak, and I think that’s something that will probably always stay with him.”
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI
Which doesn’t take anything away from the very real, very powerful feelings that Michael has for Willow. She “is [the love of his life] right now,” the Emmy winner notes, “but Abby was the first person he really fell for, and [she] was taken from him so soon.
“Michael and Willow have a strong foundation, and he loves her very much, and they make sense together,” he continues, “but there was something about the connection that Michael had with Abby that was really special.”
Credit: ABC
It almost had to be. Abby, for anyone who doesn’t remember, was the stripper with whom Sam set up Michael after he was raped in prison. At first, he understandably freaked at the thought of being intimate with her. But an unlikely friendship evolved between the high-school student and the older woman, and they ended up falling hard for one another.
