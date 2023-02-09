Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s the “dark, piercing eyes” that gets us!

Alas, poor Nikolas! We knew him. And we already miss him. Because now General Hospital fans must contend with the fact that he’s been killed — murdered, in fact, by Ava. Or so it seems. Dead isn’t always dead in Port Charles, and while we know Nikolas’ tenure is most definitely coming to an end, we have a feeling this story may have a few twists and turns left.

And while Adam Huss has done a downright killer job in sending Nikolas off, we can’t blame long-time fans for wishing Tyler Christopher would have been able to come back to say farewell to the character he originated. Well, the good news is, even if we didn’t get that, we can still catch Christopher back on our television screens!

We first learned a year ago that the General Hospital vet had been cast in Murder Anyone? an adaptation of a clever play-within-a-play, which makes this film a play-within-a-play-within-a-movie… Well, the premise is utterly bonkers, but focuses on two playwrights trying to create a new thriller that comes to life in real time. And the comedy is getting some amazing praise.

Even better, Christopher shared on his Instagram, it’s online and streaming. “Murder Anyone? is now out on all the major streaming platforms,” he wrote along with a little snippet of his role. “I have a small but colorful part with a cast of talented people.”

Colorful is right. And the main color we’re thinking of is red! As for the part itself, that’s clearly the “sly looking fellow,” Richard, judging from the clip, whose tennis racket is dripping in… well, it gets cut off, but we’re going to go with blood. Definitely blood.

Check out the preview below.

And the reviews are in. From the critics to the audience, folks are loving the movie! Not to mention Christopher’s role.

“It’s a really fun little role for you, Tyler,” fan Debbie Elias wrote. “Love the ‘accent.’ You had me laughing! Perfect set-up for what comes after your appearance. The entire film is ridiculously fun.”

In other words, if you haven’t checked it out yet, we can’t think of a better time than now!

Take a look at our photo gallery of the entire Cassadine family, from the villainous to just the slightly spoiled!