We are still scratching our heads over this one.

Things got dicey there for a bit on General Hospital for Willow. She finally had her baby, only to hemorrhage out and die… temporarily! Now we’re all awaiting word to see if doctors were able to harvest enough stem cells during the birth to help her. If not, we could be back to square one — and the possibility of an unwelcome return proving her savior!

But would things have been different if Willow had just been honest about her leukemia? Physically, maybe not. After all, Nina wasn’t a match. But if nothing else, Carly likely would have come clean sooner, knowing that she might have the key to saving Willow. And even if she hadn’t, Nina could very well have tried a bit more to cool tensions enough so that by the time the truth did come out, the thawing between her and Willow would have been easier.

It’s tough to know what you’d do in a situation like that, as Katelyn MacMullen admitted when she talked to Soap Opera Digest for their podcast.

“I’m still in a place where I’m like, ‘Wow, I don’t know what you’d do in that situation,’” she noted. “And obviously, Willow has made choices that other people agree with or don’t agree with. It’s such a tough position to be in.”

With that said, not telling folks about her leukemia really just didn’t seem to have many upsides for Willow. Why in the world would she do it? Tough position or not, even MacMullen had a hard time figuring that one out. “There’s definitely times where I’m like, ‘No! Do this! Take care of yourself! Do that!’”

Heck, would things have gotten as bad as they did? Maybe they needed to. Maybe her brush with death (and Harmony trying to convince her she was family and should stay dead) is what Willow needed to finally welcome Nina into her life. Can good things come out of bad choices?

That’s something MacMullen pondered. “I try to have some compassion for just being at a loss, or not knowing what to do, or making the wrong choice. Or the right choice under bad circumstances. It’s tricky.”

In the end, things happen the way they happen. There’s no going back and changing them, only forward. And Willow’s still got a lot of fight left to wage if she wants to keep going forward. The truth is out now and we’re sure her battle will be so much easier if she lets her family — all of her family — in to help her fight it.

