Credit: Brian Bowen Smith/Freeform via Getty Images

Former ABC soap fave heads back to the big screen.

Many General Hospital fans have been hoping for a return-from-the-dead storyline for Bryan Craig, whose character Morgan died in a car bombing that was meant to kill Julian back in 2016. Though he made a ghostly return to the ABC soap during a special episode surrounding Ava in 2018, there haven’t been any signs that the show will miraculously bring Sonny and Carly’s son back. However, there is another place fans will be able to see the actor once again — on the big screen!

Craig recently dropped a photo into his Instagram page that revealed some pretty exciting news… He’ll be taking part in the sequel to 2019’s Joker. The film’s previous working title was Joker: Folie à Deux, which means, as translated from the actor’s post, “madness for two,” but has since been updated to simply Juliet.

His peers and fans quickly jumped into the comments to send him their congrats, and one of his pals, actor Matt Shively, stated, “Hardest secret I’ve had to keep. Congrats brother.”

For those who didn’t see the first film, it starred Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka Joker, a mentally troubled comedian who descended down a dark road that led to the creation of the super villain. Though Craig’s role is unknown, Phoenix will reprise the part of Joker, and Lady Gaga has been cast to take on the role of Harley Quinn, Joker’s former lover. The film is current in production and has a release date slated for October 4, 2024.

Soaps.com sends Craig our congrats as well! And who knows… maybe Port Charles hasn’t seen the last of Morgan — in soaps, anything’s possible.

