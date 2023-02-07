Credit: ABC screenshot (2), ABC

The actor would like to have a word with you, if he may.

“And now the end is near… ” Yep, the February 6 episode of General Hospital made it bloody clear how Nikolas was being written off this time around. And as Adam Huss wraps his short but explosive run in the role, he reached out via Instagram to share his thoughts about subbing for Marcus Coloma, especially at such a pivotal time in the character’s journey.

“Feels surreal slipping on the Cassadine ring,” he began. “But as soon as I do, it all clicks into place. And I know what a huge responsibility I have to the fans to get it right, so I take it very seriously. And I wanted to say thank you for all the support and kind notes and comments thus far.

“Kindness goes a long way,” he added, “and you’ve made this guy’s week.”

In turn, Huss, who has replaced Coloma twice before this, did his damnedest to make our week. “I know what a big deal it is to the fans of this show to honor what I am stepping into… ” he said. “Every single person there gives their all to pull off these episodes.”

Including Huss himself. In fact, he so wowed us that he’s been added to our photo gallery of best and worst temporary recasts — and not as a worst, obviously! “I relished every moment of these scenes and working off of the two dynamos that are Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) and Genie Francis (Laura)!” he said. “Every one of my scene partners there are the best of the best. Maura West (Ava), Avery Kristen Pohl (Esme), Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth), Denise Crosby (Carolyn)… the list goes on. I am one lucky guy.”

In a way, so is Coloma. Though he didn’t wind up playing out Nikolas’ last days in Port Charles, he did recently have some news to share — news that pertained to several of his former General Hospital castmates as well. Check it out here.

As Nikolas’ fate is revealed, see who else may be getting killed off in the below photo gallery.