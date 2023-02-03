1 / 35 <p><strong>Preview: </strong>Executive producer/headwriter Josh Griffith tells <em><a href="https://www.soapoperadigest.com/">Soap Opera Digest</a></em> that Nikki’s about to take on something very big and very exciting that will “get the attention of everyone in town.” What special Genoa City event is she about to put her stamp on? </p>

<strong>Preview: </strong>For weeks, Allie's been jealous of the connection between her girlfriend and Johnny. But while Chanel's fighting her attraction, Allie winds up hitting the sheets again with Alex… a secret that could prove tough to keep…

<strong>Preview: </strong><em>General Hospital </em>co-headwriter Chris Van Etten tells <em>Digest</em> that even as Sonny and his girlfriend deal with family issues, he issues a warning to Drew. The gist? "If you're with Carly, you're against Nina." Which means these two men could soon be butting heads!

<strong>Preview: </strong>Thanks to Bill's protection, Sheila is feeling as if she's in the cat bird's seat. But as headwriter/executive producer Bradley Bell tells <em><a href="https://www.soapoperadigest.com/">Soap Opera Digest</a></em>, there's more going on beneath the surface. In fact, it appears Sheila isn't being entirely honest with the man who's keeping her out of prison!

<strong>Prediction: </strong>Sure, Tucker was all about Ashley. And sure, Phyllis claims to detest Tucker. But the chemistry between "Phucker" — the squish name Michelle Stafford recently suggested for the pair — will soon become completely undeniable, even to them.

<strong>Preview: </strong>Does anybody really believe that Marlena, Kate and Kayla are dead-dead? Nah. The only question is how they'll return to the land of the living… especially given that Roman had Kate cremated! Let the battle for their souls begin!

<strong>Prediction: </strong>All that scheming Nikolas and Liz have been doing will find them revisiting their past romance… just in time for her half sister to show up and threaten to have her ex jailed for her shooting unless he makes her princess of Spoon Island!

<strong>Prediction: </strong>With Thomas poised to ride to the rescue of Hope's fashion line, cue Brooke and Liam fretting endlessly about the situation… and eventually winding up in one another's arms!

<strong>Prediction: </strong>Now that Jack and Kyle are card-carrying members of #TeamDiane, it's time to rip the rug out from under them by revealing they were dead wrong to trust the schemer.

<strong>Prediction: </strong>Those who don't remember the past are doomed to repeat it. But sometimes, like with these two, so are those who remember it only too well.

<strong>Prediction: </strong>She had a good run, but even Esme's mom can only get away with so much! The only real question is whether the hook will be unmasked before or after carrying out her plan to strike down another local!

<strong>Prediction: </strong>Ridge who? Despite his reputation, when Deacon comes a-knockin', Taylor will remember just how much fun flirting with Il Giardino's new owner can be. (Cue Sheila's jealousy flaring up in 3… 2… )

<strong>Prediction: </strong>Sharon will finally get an office so that she doesn't have to hold therapy sessions in the middle of Crimson Lights. Upon accepting Adam as a patient, she learns that he's still hung up on his ex… only it turns out that the ex he's come to realize he's never gotten over isn't Sally but Sharon herself!

<strong>Preview: </strong>Talk about a nasty move! After blackmailing Jack and Jennifer into handing over <em>The Spectator, </em>Gwen and Xander take up residence on the dark side. Can anything or anyone stop this scheme team?

<strong>Prediction: </strong>Sick of her every phone call to her daughter revolving around "My songs! My songs!" Lois shows up in Port Charles, "deals with" Linc and restarts L&B in a big way — with her new boyfriend, Frisco!

<strong>Prediction: </strong>Truth be told, we've been making this same prediction for years. No other couple in the history of this show has taken so long to go from "first comes love" to "then comes marriage." But dang it, we're putting money on the fact that 2023 will be their year!

<strong>Preview: </strong>Griffith tells <em>Digest </em>that the Newman clan will present a united front in their efforts to take over Tucker's company. "Little do Victoria and Nick know," warns the scribe, "the takeover comes at a price — taking Adam back into the fold!" Yeah, good luck with that one, Vic!

<strong>Preview: </strong>Roman, John and Steve want their longtime nemesis dead as the proverbial doornail. Lucas is more than happy to lend a hand, but will the men succeed in ending the baddies reign of terror… or might he have the last laugh?

<strong>Preview: </strong>What could be more romantic than a Valentine's Day wedding, right? Van etten warns that "a potential reckoning over Trina's paternity" looms over the day.

<strong>Prediction: </strong>Upon meeting one of her handsome hubby's patients, Steffy feels an immediate connection. What neither realizes is that the mysterious Ryder is actually Sheila's son and Finn's half brother!

<strong>Preview: </strong>… about to be revealed. (You didn't think we'd just spill the beans, did you?) Griffith says that once it is, Sally will struggle "with making the right decision for herself, hoping it will also be the best decision for her unborn child." You can read what Courtney Hope thinks Sally will — and won't — <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/658944/young-restless-will-sally-lie-about-nick-adam-nick-adam-fathering-her-baby-courtney-hope-interview/">do next here</a>.

<strong>Preview: </strong>Remember the sparks which flew when these two crossed paths on <em>Beyond Salem: Chapter 2</em>? Well, when her relationship with Johnny hits a roadblock named Chanel, Wendy might just detour back into Tripp's arms!

<strong>Preview: </strong>Van Etten warns that big trouble is headed in the direction of Wyndemere's new owner, Ava. "Spoon Island," he says, "will run red with blood." Do we even wanna know what that means? "By February's end," he continues, "the body count will only be exceeded by the revelations."

<strong>Preview: </strong>If you thought Thomas would just slink off and lick his wounds, think again. The battle over custody of Douglas promises to divide the canvas and lead to several shocking turns.

<strong>Preview</strong>: It looks as if all systems are go when it comes to Mariah and Tessa's plan to expand their family. Except for one little problem: <em>Digest</em> warns that one of the ladies will begin having doubts about how adding a baby to mix will impact their lives!

<strong>Preview:</strong> Talk about perfect timing! Just as the bloom falls off the rose for Eric and his current bedmate, Nicole is getting all nostalgic about the fact she and the hunk have been circling one another for 25 years. Could they get one final chance to make it work?

<strong>Prediction: </strong>It's been a long time in coming, but we suspect this month we'll finally find out exactly what Valentin's dad has been working toward all this time. Now what that might be… we haven't a clue, truth be told!

<strong>Preview: </strong>According to <em>Digest, </em>Brooke and Taylor work hard to maintin their friendship… even as Hope and Thomas go to war. Meanwhile, Brooke makes her former rival an interesting offer… and Taylor returns the favor by setting her up with a guy!

<strong>Preview: </strong>According to Griffith, working with Victor will definitely have a negative impact on Kyle. Worse, the young exec and his wife, Summer, "will also find themselves at odds as they both stand firm in the defense of" their respective moms.

<strong>Preview: </strong>It sounds as if there's trouble ahead for Spencer and Trina… as well as perhaps a little happiness? According to Van Etten, the pair reaches a major turning point after facing "huge reversals separately — and then together."

<strong>Preview: </strong>He's got a new business and something he truly values: the respect of Brooke and Hope. But as Bell warns, the truth about his having housed Sheila (not to mention he genuine feelings for the wicked woman) could blow up his entire

<strong>Preview: </strong>Griffith shares that Phyllis' decision to loop someone new into her attempts to bring down Diane "leads to a shocking twist in their rivalry." Diane, too, will make a major error in judgment and find "herself backed into a corner with Nikki!"

<strong>Preview: </strong>The creepiest parents ever — Heather and Ryan — wanna take their daughter and get out of town. But Esme's baby makes what Van Etten calls "an ill-timed arrival." Plus, Ryan has unfinished business with Ava and Felicia that he needs to, er, tie up before they hit the road!

<strong>Preview: </strong>What Victoria wants, she gets… and it sounds as if what she wants is Elena's man! "Nate will do his best to remain faithful," says Griffith, adding that there's someone else in the picture who has their own reason for wanting to push Victoria and her co-worker into one another's arms!