It won’t just be the weather that gives us goosebumps this February, it will also be the chilling storyline that’s about to unfold.

As if Wyndemere wasn’t haunted enough! In the weeks to come, the Grim Reaper will be making guest appearance after guest appearance on General Hospital as the morgue becomes busier than the nurses station. “Ava’s door is darkened twice over,” co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest, “and Spoon Island will run red with blood.”

Erm… how red? So red that “by February’s end,” the scribes say, “the body count will only be exceeded by the revelations.”

Which begs the question: Who’s getting killed off? Although from the sounds of it, “Who isn’t getting killed off?” is a pretty valid question, too.

The first name that comes to mind is, obviously, Nikolas. Marcus Coloma has already aired for the last time as Ava’s estranged husband, and Adam Huss is only filling in long enough to wind up the character’s storyline. So we know Nikolas is outta there, it’s just a matter of, is he outta there in a pine box?

Of course, with homicidal maniacs Ryan and Heather on the loose, the victims could really be anyone. Esme’s parents tend to choose their targets with care. But if a murder plot goes awry, they’re pretty quick to do away with whoever ends up in the wrong place at the wrong time.

