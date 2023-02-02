His General Hospital Run Over, Marcus Coloma Admits, ‘The Big Surprise Is How Much It Hurt’
“I knew that the end was coming.”
Recently departed General Hospital actor Marcus Coloma (ex-Nikolas) made an appearance on his former fellow castmates’ online show, That’s Awesome with Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, where they talked about his run on the ABC soap, as well as his exit.
Even though he knew that the end was coming, Coloma admitted, “It wasn’t like General Hospital was saying, ‘Hey, Marcus, we want you to stay,’ there was no negotiation or anything like that. All I can say to that is… I don’t know why that decision was made but I don’t feel any ill will and it didn’t feel like I got fired, it just felt like, I don’t know, I think there was maybe an understanding that I was going to be there for three years and I think the big surprise is how much it hurt… even though I knew I was going to leave, but it hurt.”
More: Familiar face replaces Marcus Coloma for final scenes
However, having said that, the actor believes it was the best thing that could have happened to him because if the powers that be would have asked him to stay it would have been “a really hard decision,” given that he has “big goals,” ones that “would’ve never been realized if I would’ve stayed at General Hospital.” But he made it very clear that his statement wasn’t to take anything away from General Hospital. “I admire everything about it.”
In fact, one of his favorite things about the soap was his introduction to the fans. “In 25 years of acting, I’ve never seen anything like the fans of General Hospital,” who are very passionate, involved and positive. “They’re very much like a family,” Coloma expressed.
Even though he’s now taking some time to write and be “Mr. Mom” to his daughter Cocoa, we’re sure Coloma’s fans will follow him along on the next adventure that awaits him — and we wish him only the best!
Watch the full interview above then look through our gallery below for all of the latest General Hospital exits.
Stone Cold and the Jackal/YouTube