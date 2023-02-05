General Hospital’s Chad Duell Shares Shots From a Magical Time With His Honey
The daytime star gets all decked out for his latest adventure.
When it comes to having fun, General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael) goes all out, and this time, he and his girlfriend Luana Lucci set out on a new adventure that took them to Universal Studios Hollywood. “Back at it,” Duell posted, along with three photos from their latest outing — and for those who don’t know, the ABC soap actor is a big fan of Harry Potter and it appears he’s already picked which side he’s on regarding the Hogwarts teams.
Dressed in a maroon and gold Hogwarts Gryffindor Quidditch team sweater, Duell, holding a magic wand, posed, all serious for the camera, while standing outside of the Dervish and Banges™ store in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ theme park. In the second pic, he can be seen leaning up against the storefront, looking inside, followed by a third shot — this time alongside his lady love, who’s wearing a green and grey Hogwarts Slytherin Quidditch team sweater.
And just last month, Duell and Lucci had some “good times” at Disneyland, where he shared a few hilarious photos of his horrified reaction while riding on Splash Mountain, as well as on Space Mountain.
We’re glad to see the cute couple having fun together and we look forward to getting a peek into what they have planned next.
