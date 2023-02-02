General Hospital’s Kimberly McCullough Shares the ‘Crazy Story’ of the Condition That Left Her Head Spinning: ‘You Aren’t Dying!’
“I’m fine, you guys.”
From the “The More You Know” files. On February 1, Kimberly McCullough took to Instagram to tell her followers about a distressingly dizzyfying condition that she’d had — and thankfully had recovered from.
“You guys! I had this and it’s crazy,” began a post accompanied by a photo of a pamphlet describing the symptoms and treatment of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo. “FYI, if you suddenly feel like you’re on the tilt-a-whirl and can’t get off, you aren’t dying!”
So what the frack is happening? “You just have tiny rocks in your ear that have migrated to the wrong place,” the beloved General Hospital alum explains, “and can be maneuvered back into their original resting place by someone holding your head at a 45-degree angle and then rolling your body over to the same side.
“I’m fine, you guys,” she added. “I’m totally cured. Just wanted to share my crazy story. OK, bye.”
Since checking out of General Hospital as a regular — she’d originated the role of Robin back in 1985 — the Emmy winner has kicked ass as a director, amassing a long list of credits that includes High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, How I Met Your Father, Fantasy Island and Roswell, New Mexico.
