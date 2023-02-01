Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (5)

“Be prepared to be sick of me,” she warned. Yet we never were!

You only turn 21 once, so when Tabyana Ali reached that milestone on January 28, she made sure that she did so in style — with a Breakfast at Tiffany’s-themed party that looked more elegant than even a Nurses Ball on General Hospital. “Happy 21st to me,” she Instagrammed along with a video of the to-die-for to-do. “I had such a great time celebrating with everyone… A time to remember forever!”

On hand for the festivities were not only the actress’ off-screen family and friends but her on-screen ones as well: Brook Kerr (Portia), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Réal Andrews (Taggert), Tajh Bellow (TJ), Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and even Avery Kristen Pohl, who played Trina’s nemesis, Esme. “Talk about a beauty inside and out,” exclaimed Kerr of her TV daughter. “You could feel everyone’s love and appreciation for her.

“And the party?!” she added. Yeah, the photos and video say all that need said about it. How could Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer) and William Lipton (Cameron) have missed what looked like the social event of the season? As you may have read, they were making an appearance in New Jersey — and letting New Jersey make an impression on them. (See how here.)

On January 30, Ali took to Twitter to express her gratitude. “To everyone that took part in sending me gifts for my birthday, I don’t know how but y’all got everything that I wanted to get for myself. I’m in awe!” she said. “Most importantly, though, thank you for your efforts to make this day special for me. It’s something I will remember forever!”

