General Hospital Preview: Willow and Someone Else’s Lives Hang in the Balance
Is history repeating itself?
In General Hospital’s preview for the week of January 30 – February 3, the attempt to save Willow’s life hits another roadblock. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
With Michael by her side, Willow goes into the OR to induce labor and have their child. Sonny lets Nina, who doesn’t think she’ll survive losing another child, know that there may be a way to save Willow’s life. Terry informed Michael and Willow last week that they could use stem cells from the baby’s placenta and umbilical cord instead of a bone marrow transplant to save Willow.
In the latest preview, Joss laments to Dex, “What if she doesn’t wake up?” Elsewhere, Drew asks Carly, “Did Willow have a setback?” It appears Willow has fallen unconscious and isn’t waking up, which is sure to trigger Nina. After all, Nina delivered Willow and Nelle while in a coma herself.
The promo teases, “Two lives hang in the balance.” What has happened with Willow and Michael’s baby? As Willow remains unconscious, a light flashes and someone calls her name. Is Willow about to have a near-death experience? If so, might she encounter Harmony, or even Nelle? Or could she have an out-of-body experience, see everyone rallying around her, and be driven to fight to come back to her loved ones?
Video: General Hospital/Facebook