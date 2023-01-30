Credit: ABC

A special celebration like this only comes around once in a lifetime.

Some daytime stars who work together day in and day out get along, others maybe not so much, but in the case of General Hospital’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Tabyana Ali (Trina), they are gal pals through and through. And to prove it, on Saturday, January 28, McCoy sent a very special shoutout to her “Tabby” on her 21st birthday.

“Happy birthday to my Tabby,” McCoy began. “The most beautiful girl inside and out.” Along with her heartfelt message, the actress shared three adorable photos of the girls outside the ABC soap studio, inside the hair and makeup room and all dolled up wearing smiles that were as beautiful as their personalities. “I’m so proud of all that you do and proud to be your friend,” she continued before shouting out, “21!”

Happy birthday to my Tabby 🎈 The most beautiful girl inside and out , I’m so proud of all that you do & proud to be your friend🍻 21! #GH #GHFAMILY pic.twitter.com/A9qkXjSgfk — Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) January 28, 2023

Of course, many fans chimed in to send the daytime fave their birthday wishes, to which Ali replied, “To everyone that took part in sending me gifts for my birthday, I don’t know how but y’all got everything that I wanted to get for myself. I’m in awe!” However, the most important thing she wanted to get across to her fans was to let them know how much she appreciated their “efforts to make this day special” for her. “It’s something I will remember forever!” she stated then added via another post, “I love you.”

To everyone that took part in sending me gifts for my birthday, I don't know how but y'all got everything that I wanted to get for myself. I'm in awe! Most importantly though, thank you for your efforts to make this day special for me. It's something I will remember FOREVER!! — Tabyana Ali🌺🌙 (@iamaliford) January 30, 2023

To keep the festivities going, we want to send Ali a belated happy 21st birthday!

