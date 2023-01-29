Credit: Jerritt Clark Getty Images

“What a beautiful, bright light we lost today.”

Multiple fandoms are mourning the passing of much-loved actress Annie Wersching. To General Hospital fans, she was Amelia Joffe. Viewers of Star Trek: Picard knew her as the Borg Queen. And Vampire Diary lovers know her Lily was the mother of the Salvatore brothers.

It is a testament to her strength, determination and talent that even many of those who worked with her in recent years had no idea that Wersching was fighting cancer.

Just hearing of this now. Impossible to process. So much passion, energy and love for her work. Such a joy to work with. She loved this role so much and really had fun with it. Damn. pic.twitter.com/hQKqiAQoqh — Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) January 29, 2023

“What a beautiful, bright light we lost today,” tweeted Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine, Star Trek: Picard). “I’m so lucky to have had the chance to work and play with [her]. My heart breaks for her beautiful family and everyone who was lucky enough to know her.”

It would be almost impossible to list all of the roles in which Wersching made a lasting impression. Apart from those previously mentioned, she also captivated viewers in parts both big (Agent Reese Walker, 24) and small (name a show, and it’s likely she did a guest gig).

But for daytime fans, she’ll always be remembered as fictional General Hospital TV producer Amelia, who came to town seeking vengeance against Kelly Monaco’s Sam, who’d seduced and killed her father years earlier. Eventually, it would be revealed that Sam (using the name Angela Monroe) killed Amelia’s abusive dad in self-defense. (You can check out some of her scenes from the soap below.)

Despite only appearing on General Hospital for six short months, Joffe made a long-lasting impression with viewers, many of whom happily tracked every step of her career.

Although diagnosed with cancer in 2020, many in Wersching’s circle did not know of her health crisis. On a Go Fund Me page friend and former co-star Ever Carradine created to help support Wersching’s husband, Steve, and their sons — Freddie, Ozzie and Archie — she wrote: “She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so she could continue working. And honestly, she just didn’t really want to talk about it. She wanted to live her life, on her terms, and be with her family.”

Carradine concluded the post thusly: “Everyone loved Annie. Everyone. But however much we loved her, she loved her boys more.” Like all those who knew her personally or only through the joy her performances gave them, we send our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones she left behind.

