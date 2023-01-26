General Hospital’s Eden McCoy and Evan Hofer Have Their Cake and Eat It, Too
The daytime stars received the “sweetest” gift.
We all know that there are no fans more loyal and passionate than soap fans, and General Hospital faves Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Evan Hofer (Dex) have some of the most adoring ones. The co-stars recently received a very cool cake from their followers at “Jex” Universe and showed off their sweet treat for the world to see.
“This is the sweetest thing,” McCoy expressed. “Thank you, we all loved it and we love you!” to which “Jex” Universe replied, “You’re welcome and we love you! You both look so happy! We are beyond thrilled that you like the cake! You and Evan Hofer will have to let us all know how it tastes!”
Along with the treat, which was enough for the whole cast, came a note filled with support from the fanbase. McCoy also shared a pic of her and Hofer’s castmate, Tabyana Ali (Trina), holding their gift, who commented, “Ahhhh ‘Jex’.”
This is the sweetest thing💕Thank u we all loved it and we love u! The detailed quotes on the cake were🥲🤌@jex_universe #GHFamily pic.twitter.com/Sa2rW4vrUx
— Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) January 26, 2023
And the actress couldn’t get enough of the detailed quotes on the cake, which consisted of some of the stars’ swoon-worthy dialogue, such as, “Here with you I feel safe,” and “If there’s anywhere you’re safe, it’s with me.”
— Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) January 26, 2023
Hofer sent a thanks of his own and stated, “Thank you so much for the lovely cake and all of your support Danielle!” to which she replied, “It was my pleasure! Us girls at ‘Jex’ Universe love you both so much and hope you enjoy the cake!”
Thank you so much for the lovely cake and all of your support Danielle! pic.twitter.com/FuhMeCgVDo
— Evan Hofer (@EvanHofer) January 26, 2023
We’re so glad the stars shared this super sweet gift from their fans, and knowing that the road ahead for Joss and Dex isn’t going to be an easy one, what with the risk of Sonny finding out looming over their heads, not to mention Michael and the obvious being the life Dex is mixed up in, it’ll be nice to have such great support backing their journey.
