Not everyone gets an early morning wake-up call like this…

General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) apparently didn’t need to set her alarm this morning… Come to find out, the actress was suddenly woken from her sleep as the earth shook beneath her.

“I guess a 2 am earthquake was my alarm,” Wright shared on Twitter. “I see a nap in my future.”

I guess a 2am earthquake was my alarm. I see a nap in my future 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Laura Wright (@lldubs) January 25, 2023

Fans were stunned by the actress’ tweet and sent their well wishes for her safety. One follower, KellyMcPoland, agreed with Wright and stated, “That’s a horrendous alarm clock option. I’m glad you’re safe,” as Tanya replied, “Damn, glad you’re safe I’ll stay in Philly where the ground stays still.” And Stephanie, who knows how busy life can get, warned the daytime star, “I see a nap in my future most days, unfortunately it doesn’t usually happen.”

For those not in and around the California area, it’s being reported that a 4.2 earthquake shook beneath the surface of Malibu Beach in the early am hours of Wednesday, January 25. And if you’re not familiar with the scale in which they are rated, the one that occurred today landed in the 2.5 to 5.4 range, which means that though they are often felt, they only cause minor damages.

In any case, we’re glad that Wright is safe and sound and hopefully she was able to go back to sleep for a few more hours anyway.

