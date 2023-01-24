General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms, Days of Our Lives’ Brandon Barash and His New Missus Teach a Master Class in How to Happily Coparent
This blended family sure does know how to have fun.
When it comes to coparenting, General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms (Maxie) and Days of Our Lives actor Brandon Barash (Stefan) know a thing or two about how to make things work. The soap stars share a daughter, Harper Rose, who just turned nine earlier this month, and with her daddy having recently married Isabella Devoto in December 2022, they’ve added one more to their fold.
So, how do they make sure all of their i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed when it comes to their daughter? While steps are likely taken when dealing with the more serious aspects of parenthood, when it comes to fun, they have no trouble in that department.
Storms shared a throwback video to that “one time” she brought a gift to Brandon and Isabella’s house and explained that she had spent $24 on nerf guns and it “was money well spent.”
In the video, Barash donned a pair of goggles as his wife chased him around, trying to land her target as Harper stayed back on the couch with her mom filming the whole scene.
Now, if that isn’t a successful coparenting moment, we don’t know what is! Fans commented on how great it was to see the stars take Harper’s needs into account in order to make her surroundings happy ones. And in a world where that isn’t always the case, we commend them for putting their daughter first.
