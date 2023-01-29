General Hospital’s Lydia Look Sends a Powerful Message to Her Handsome ‘Rock of Gibraltar’
The ABC soap actress expresses her love…
While Selina Wu is keeping an eye on the prize and her business in check in Port Charles, her portrayer, General Hospital’s Lydia Look, recently celebrated a very special man in her life. On Saturday, January 21, the ABC soap actress posted a screenshot of her husband, actor/stuntman Jen Kuo Sung, on the set of one of his own features along with a sweet birthday message…
“Happy birthday to Jen Kuo Sung,” she stated. “My partner in love, my Rock of Gibraltar and my twin flame.”
For those who aren’t familiar with the Rock of Gibraltar, it’s a cliff at the south-western edge of the Mediterranean Sea, near Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory, and is often referred to, in comparison with a person, as a way to express feeling very safe or solid.
The couple married back in August 2005 and in the beginning of 2023, Look posted three adorable pics with her man while trying to keep her hat from blowing away. Good thing Sung was there to help!
“When the wind blows you away…” she shared. “Your man holds down the fort.”
So cute!
And speaking of cute, last Halloween Look uploaded the most adorable video of the couple dressed up, along with their three pugs and black cat, as Sister Sledge’s 1979 hit “We Are Family” played in the background.
