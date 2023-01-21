Credit: ABC

Have you ever seen something so “magnificent?”

General Hospital’s Maura West (Ava) recently gave fans a peek at a very special gift she received from one of her kids. “My daughter, Kitty, knitted this hat for me!” the ABC soap actress shared, along with a photo of her wearing the multi-colored beanie. “Have you ever seen such a magnificent hat?!”

Not only did her followers take notice but a few of her past and present co-stars, as well as some daytime peers, did too. “I would never take it off,” Réal Andrews (Taggert) posted in the comments and asked, “How much for her to knit one for my birthday?” Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden) chimed in to say how much she loved the hat and “the woman” wearing, and Eden McCoy (Joss) simply stated, “Beautiful,” as Jon Lindstrom’s (Kevin/Ryan) wife and soap star Cady McClain added, “Adorable.”

Earlier this month, West’s daughter turned 21 and to honor her birthday we shared a photo timeline of some of her memorable moments, as she grew up before our eyes.

And speaking of growing up… Last August, the actress posted a pic of her other daughter Birdie, who had just entered 8th grade, which left some of West’s fans stunned by how much she had grown up as well.

It’s always fun when the soap stars share bits and pieces from their personal lives, and we have some primetime goodies to share as well…

