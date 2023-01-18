Credit: ABC

C’mon, people, there’s being invested in your soap, and then there’s… this.

As General Hospital turned the burner up to scorching on Nina and Carly’s storyline, at least one fan got a little… overheated. In a tweet to Laura Wright on January 17, the viewer said — jokingly, we hope — “Listen… I’m afraid if I saw Cynthia Watros on the street, I would punch her in the face for messing with Carly!”

“Really?” Watros responded simply.

Wright had her co-star’s back 100 percent. Would such a thing really happen? “Not if I was there,” she tweeted, sending Watros her love. As you may know, the Emmy winners go back a long ways — to their days playing Annie and Cassie, respectively, on Guiding Light.

Wright wasn’t the only General Hospital cast member to back up Watros, either. “You are a magnificent actress, and it’s a shame one can’t separate the actress from her role,” tweeted Lydia Look (Selina). “You have my mad love, respect and support. In your corner always. Shine on, sister.”

Liz Vassey — once Emily Ann Sago on All My Children — also weighed in on the unfortunate situation. “Man oh man. I got [a tweet like that] once from someone who hated me so much on CSI that he hoped horrible things happened to ‘everyone I loved,’” she recalled. “Who knew my portrayal of a fictitious DNA tech could hold so much power over someone?!

“[Bleep] ’em all,” she added. “You’re terrific. I’ve always been a fan.”

As Carly and Nina’s feud enters its next phase, heaven help us, count down soaps’ greatest rivalries of all time in the below photo gallery.