Credit: ABC

It’s the moment that viewers have been waiting for.

At last, the week of January 16, General Hospital will have Carly reveal to Nina that she’s Willow’s mother and Nina reveal the same to her daughter. And on one hand, it changes nothing. As Cynthia Watros tells Soap Opera Digest, Willow “says, ‘I still don’t like the person that you are.'”

On the other hand, it changes everything. Not only should Nina be able to donate the bone marrow that Willow needs to save her life, but her hatred of Carly will be turned up to 11. For Pete’s sake, first Sonny’s ex-moll kept her from one daughter (Nelle), and now she’s kept her from another! If Willow hadn’t been dying, Carly never would have come clean! But the rivals’ feud being put on steroids isn’t the big twist that’s just around the corner…

Credit: ABC

Can This Relationship Be Saved?

There’s no way that Nina isn’t going to want to exact payback against Carly for withholding the information that Willow is her daughter. And Willow already hates her mother, so Nina doesn’t have to worry about widening the gap between them. What she should be concerned with, however, is the effect a heightened vendetta against Carly will have on her romance with Sonny.

Divorces don’t get a whole lot bitterer than the Corinthoses’, but that doesn’t mean that Sonny would sit idly by and watch his girlfriend try to destroy his former wife, no matter what she’d done. So when push comes to shove, the smart money is on the dimpled don being Team Carly — a development that would obviously stick a fork in the relationship for which he sacrificed so much.

Credit: ABC

What do you think? Can “Sona” survive the revelation of Carly’s treachery? On your way to the comments, stop off at the below photo gallery, an update on all the relationships on General Hospital.