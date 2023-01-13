Credit: ABC (5)

Britt’s death is poised to shake up several characters’ love lives.

When is an exit not just an exit? When it sets off a chain reaction that threatens to upend an entire soap, that’s when! Such is the case with Kelly Thiebaud’s departure from General Hospital as Britt. On one hand, it was a big deal because we were losing a lightning rod of an actress and a character who had grown from uber-bitch to root-for heroine. On the other, it was and is a big deal because… holy crap! The whole canvas is being shaken up in the wake of Britt’s demise.

Since the doctor’s budding romance with Cody is now as dead as she is, he’s begun gravitating toward Brook Lynn, who just happens to be single at the moment and whose ex Chase is offering widowed Sasha his broad shoulders to lean on. Almost overnight, we are on the verge of two new couplings! But wait, there’s more…

While we were hoping that General Hospital would eventually pair Britt with Austin, whose romance with Maxie was a nonstarter, that obviously can’t happen now. What can happen, though, is that he can be repositioned as a love interest for Carly, whose relationship with Drew was warmer than it was hot. Since that pairing is kaput, the show can capitalize on the chemistry that Laura Wright and Roger Howarth had as both Todd and Carly and Franco and Carly. Third time’s the charm?

As for Drew, maybe the daytime drama will remember that it initially intended to make him a spoiler in Dante and Sam’s romance. ABC even went so far as to shoot love-triangle shots of Cameron Mathison, Kelly Monaco and Dominic Zamprogna. See?

The fallout from Britt’s untimely demise could even extend to her mother’s affair. When Liesl learns that it was Heather who hooked her daughter, she might want to exact the kind of murderous revenge that loverboy Scotty would object to; nutty as Heather is, she is the mother of his late son, Franco, after all. Were Scotty to throw up roadblocks to Obrecht’s payback, she might resort to making a deal with the devil — obsessive Victor — to achieve her homicidal goal.

Brokenhearted, Scotty might then commiserate with a newly single Ava, bringing to fruition a pairing we’ve been dying for since sparks first flew between Kin Shriner and Maura West, old pals from their days on As the World Turns.

