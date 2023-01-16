General Hospital Alum Johnny Wactor Shares Big News… That’ll Reduce You to Tears
Have your tissues ready because you’re about to be taken on a very emotional ride…
General Hospital’s Sasha is still trying to find her way through life in Port Charles since the death of her husband Brando and their son Liam. But Brando’s portrayer, Johnny Wactor, has been staying busy these days and recently shared some exciting news with fans. The former ABC soap star posted a series of photos on Instagram, to announce that his latest project had “finally” been released.
“Finally… the full short film — music video — There to Catch Me is out!” Wactor revealed with excitement and urged fans to “please, please, do yourself a favor and enjoy this piece of art that so many talented people came together to create.” He then sent a big thank you to the country rock band the Nashvillains, as well as screenwriter and director Bethany Ashton Wolf for including him in this great project. “Loved directing you in this beautiful piece of song + cinema, Johnny,” Wolf replied. “Memories for a lifetime.”
The mini-film surrounds the story of Wactor’s character, Mason, who travels back to a house that held a special place in his wife’s heart — the same place they spent their wedding night. However, as the story plays out, it’s revealed that he lost his wife — the love of his life — and wanted to return there, to be there with her somehow, on what would have been their anniversary. Mason is rocked to his core as he flashes back to their life together and stunned when it appears he and wife have one last moment to share…
Wactor does a phenomenal job at recreating the raw grief a person experiences after losing their spouse. His fans rallied in the comments to express how much they loved his new project, and we’ve included the video below so you too can watch the moving piece that brought us to tears…
Video: Nashvillains/YouTube