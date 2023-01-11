Credit: ABC Screenshot

Don’t call it a comeback! (OK, maybe do.)

Yup, it’s true, the Nurses Ball is back! General Hospital’s signature charity gala is returning this spring, and from the show’s press release, it sounds like it’s going to be big!

Lucy, of course, helped found the original nurses ball back in 1994 to raise money for HIV/AIDS research and raise awareness of the disease. This, of course, was back in the Stone and Robin days, and it was such a hit, General Hospital threw one every year until 2001.

Twelve years later, the show revived the Nurses Ball in 2013 to coincide with General Hospital’s 50th anniversary, and it proved as popular as ever. From then on, it continued every year until the pandemic hit in 2020 — and hasn’t been seen since.

Now, though, it’s back again, just in time to celebrate the soap’s 60th anniversary! The anniversary itself is on Saturday, April 1, so according to the General Hospital release, the Nurses Ball begins airing the week of April 3.

Details are scant about the Ball itself, but we do know that it will, sadly, be the first in the past ten years without Sonya Eddy’s incredible performance as Epiphany. The beloved, late actress will, however, be getting a special episode in her honor, the details of which you can find here.

What we do know is that every year, in between the amazing acts, the Ball serves as a backdrop to drama, and this year, the drama sounds like a doozy. According to the show’s release, the Ball “will then continue as icons of Port Charles unite to stop a legendary threat from the past.”

What legendary threat could this be? Is it tied somehow to Victor? Or perhaps to Jane Elliot’s return?

There are no shortage of icons on-hand to stop this threat, but we’ve still got another three months to go and can only hope that Tracy will be just the first of several beloved characters who’ve been off-screen for some time. We’d love to see what Robin’s been up to!

Who would you like to see return for the Ball? Sound off below!

Check out our photo gallery of General Hospital‘s 2023 cast photos to help you ponder who might be performing.