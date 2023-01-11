General Hospital Reveals Its Plan to Honor Sonya Eddy as the Shining Star That She Was
Port Charles won’t be the same without nurse Epiphany.
On Monday, December 19, daytime was rocked to its core when news emerged that beloved General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy had passed away at the age of 55 as a result of an infection following a nonemergency surgery. Having created the role in March 2006, Epiphany had been a shining star on the canvas and the ABC soap is planning to honor the actress with a special episode in the coming months.
Saturday, April 1, will mark the show’s 60th anniversary in daytime and to kick off its celebratory programming, the network will air a special episode at the end of March to honor Eddy and her time on the soap. The residents of Port Charles will never forget Epiphany and those who worked with her at General Hospital will likely never have another head nurse as compassionate — and straightforward — to keep everyone in check.
And following the special episode, though her presence will be missed dearly, the soap is set to bring back the Nurses Ball beginning the week of April 3. This will be the first time the much-anticipated annual event has aired since 2020 and you won’t want to miss what will have the residents uniting this time in order to protect their city.
While it’s heartbreaking just thinking about a Nurses Ball without Epiphany, join us as we look back on the closing number in 2017 when Eddy’s character led the others in singing “Hallelujah.”
And hear from Eddy’s former castmates in our photo gallery below, as they remembered their dear friend and the time they spent working with the beautiful, talented actress.
Video: General Hospital/YouTube