Watch the Heartwarming Goodbye Video General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud Created for Britt Fans: ‘I’m Sad to Let Go’
“From the bottom of my heart…”
General Hospital fans are still reeling from the death of one of their favorite Port Charles residents — Britt “the Britch” Westbourne — and we wanted to pass along a special message that Kelly Thiebaud posted for her loyal followers.
“Thank you for all the years, all the memories and all the support,” the actress posted on Twitter. “I’m sad to let go of Britt. I had so much fun with this character and getting the opportunity to entertain y’all throughout the last nine years.”
She also created an Instagram video that started off with her arriving at The Prospect Studios as she made her way to the ABC soap’s entrance and labeled it as “a tribute to all the years I’ve been lucky enough to entertain you as Dr. Britt Westbourne.”
She went on to talk about how lucky she was to “work with such wonderful and kind people” and how being on the show, which in turn brought her into your homes each day, was an experience she will cherish forever.
“Thank you for all of the amazing support over the years,” Thiebaud continued then explained, “There are so many people not in this video only because I didn’t get a picture with you but I truly miss seeing all of your faces at work.”
The video also took fans into her dressing room as she gave a wave through the mirror before walking through the various sets. Favorite scenes followed, including one with Sonya Eddy (Epiphany), whose recent tragic death rocked daytime. There were others with past and present castmates such as Brooklyn Rae Silzer (ex-Emma), Tyler Christopher (ex-Nikolas), Nicolas Bechtel (ex-Spencer) and of course a fun scene with Parry Shen, Britt’s BFF Brad — plus, so many more.
Thiebaud mixed in a shot of her holding her Daytime Emmy, as well as others with co-stars and expressed, “One day I hope to share all of my stories about being on General Hospital with my kids and what a fun time I had.” She closed out the message by sending all of her fans much love and apologized for the video being so long.
We’re pretty sure we can speak for everyone in saying, “No apologies necessary!” In fact, we could sit here all day and watch scenes from the years that she entertained us as Britt. And as the actress ended the video with Britt walking out of General Hospital, Thiebaud stated, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
No, thank you!
Join us as we look back at the storylines from 2022 in our year in review gallery below, which includes various scenes involving Britt.