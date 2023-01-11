Credit: Getty Images

It’s time to put an end to this.

The internet’s a funny place. And by funny, we mean ripe with rumors, misinformation and easily spread falsehoods. It can be tough to know what sites you can trust and sometimes, as General Hospital alum Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) can tell you, once a lie gets started, it can be tough to stop.

Related Story 'Luke' Who's Back: General Hospital's Jane Elliot Returning as Tracy — to Resurrect Anthony Geary's Character?

The Ginny & Georgia star took to Instagram to set the record straight about her past — and a marriage that never happened!

“Not sure why I never cleared this up before,” she posted. I guess I thought that it would just correct itself. Unfortunately, the media has gotten used to regurgitating the same information about people. Even if it’s incorrect. Guys… I’m not married to Matt Levy. I never was. There was no marriage to Matt Levy. Please stop. Thanks.”

We aren’t going to provide the fake info again for searches and sites to regurgitate, but let’s just say that a lot of “biography” sites have copy and pasted a whole story about their supposed marriage. Most of these sites don’t exactly seem to be what you’d call… reputable, but the sheer number of them have made this false story stick.

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

“Married to the father of my children?” Antoine asked. “Yes. Married to Matt Levy? No.”

Before, she wrote, she hadn’t really cared “because my friends and family always knew that the information on wiki and several publications was false.“

But in 2023, she’s decided she’s had enough. “Ya, I care.” She then went on to quite Sex & the City’s Carrie Bradshaw and wrapped it up by encouraging folks to “make sure it’s all correct out there. Kay?”

As for who this mysterious person she supposedly wed was, no one could say. A few folks asked who he was — someone famous? An actor? — but all Antoine could offer was a shrug and an “exactly!”

How his name even got attached to her is a mystery. Maybe someone should call up Jordan to start investigating! Or maybe, finally, if the truth starts circulating enough, it’ll just be put to bed for good.

Take a look through our photo gallery of General Hospital‘s stars with their actual real-life partners!