Why the Face! General Hospital’s Chad Duell Looks Absolutely Horrified On a Visit to the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’
View a close-up of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor having a scary, good time.
Those who follow General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael) on social media know he has an adventurous spirit and in a recent post he gave fans a firsthand look into his reaction to one of his latest escapades. The ABC soap fave and his girlfriend Luana Lucci made a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California with a few friends and took in the sights and enjoyed a couple of popular rides. Well, from the looks of Duell in his post below, “enjoyed” might not be the best word to describe it…
“Good times at Disneyland,” the actor shared, along with six photos documenting their outing. The pics included cute shots of Duell and his companions but the ones we got an absolute kick out of, as did his followers, were the last three where his reactions were captured while riding two particular rides.
More: Photos from Chad Duell and girlfriend’s romantic getaway
Though we couldn’t hear the scream, the fourth photo showed Duell with his mouth open as the log ride descended a steep hill on Splash Mountain. And if he didn’t get enough scary fun, the next pic showed him looking absolutely horrified in a capsule on Space Mountain — so much so that he even shared a close-up from the group shot.
Fans were happy to see him out and about having a good time — scary or otherwise — and one of the parents to Theo and Erik Olson, who used to play Duell’s onscreen son Wiley, commented that his face looked “just like the boys’ first time” on the ride.
Too funny!
