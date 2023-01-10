Meet the Beautiful ‘First Love’ of General Hospital’s Joshua Benard
Sometimes there just aren’t enough heart emojis.
As Joshua Benard was recovering from the accident that taught him an invaluable lesson — see what happened below — he shared to Instagram a beautiful post dedicated to his “first love,” singer Sydney Shea.
View this post on Instagram
In the montage video, set to the tune of Stephen Sanchez’s gorgeous “Until I Found You,” the sometime General Hospital actor — you know him as Josslyn’s classmate, Adam — and son of Maurice Benard (Sonny) can be seen canoodling with his honey here, there and more or less everywhere. And from the looks of it, wherever the photogenic twosome go, a fun time follows.
View this post on Instagram
In response to Joshua’s post, Shea wrote simply, “I love you.” And that kinda says it all, doesn’t it? You don’t need to write a novel when three little words will more than suffice.
Over on Shea’s Instagram page, she revealed “the best part about having a boyfriend who loves the same things as you.” In other words, they get to make music together. Benard, as regular readers know, is pretty gifted in that area.
View this post on Instagram
In another post, Shea shared that her beau had shown up at her photo shoot… wearing the same outfit as her. “Who’s that guy!” he responded. “Not cool.”
Pretty funny, though.
On your way to the comments to wish Benard a speedy recovery, check out photos of more General Hospital actors and their real-life loves in the romantic gallery below.