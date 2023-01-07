“It will not connect with everyone… ”

We knew losing General Hospital‘s Britt was going to be tough. Watching her die in mom Liesl’s arms, however, was almost more than we could stand. Then, as word of Britt’s passing spread, we had to deal with longtime bestie Brad process his grief… which absolutely broke us.

Related Story General Hospital Spoilers January 2 - 13

However, not everyone was quite as moved by the scenes as we were. Having never heard the saying, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” some of the show’s less… let’s say “tactful” fans decided to let Brad’s portrayer, Parry Shen, in on their thoughts by posting them on social media.

More: Why Kelly Thiebaud really left GH

“I’m sorry,” tweeted Susan Adamson, “but Brad is the worst fake crier that I’ve ever seen. He’s in a soap for goodness sake… learn how to cry!”

Credit: Sean Smith/JPI

Had that comment been directed at us, we’d have been tempted to dive into a pint of ice cream. Shen, on the other hand, had the perfect response. “This comment made me cry,” he quipped. “I can do it now! Thank you!”

And when Kathi Rupright said Brad sounded “very over the top,” Shen was downright tickled. “Over The Top was a Sylvester Stallone classic movie about arm wrestling competitions,” he responded, “which is exactly what I was channelling. So, glad it sounded that way!”

Credit: Warner Brothers/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

When Kyle White opined that “Brad is even more annoying when he’s sad,” Shen offered fair warning that “the Annoying Meter’s about to hit a 15 (and the dial only goes up to 10).”

More: Did GH start 2023 with a bang or a whimper?

By far, the vast majority of the hundreds upon hundreds of comments the actor received were positive. “I know that I truly had an honest moment, which is not always easy,” he said on Facebook. “I do have to accept that it will not connect with everyone, but I am grateful to those that do.”

Ironically, the episode in which Brad mourned his friend allowed Shen the opportunity to say how much Britt would love “making the haters eat every nasty word they ever said to her.” Proving yet again what we’ve long suspected: Shen and his alter ego have more in common than simply their good hair and sparkling eyes!

In “honor” of the mean-spirited side of the Twitterverse, check out the gallery below featuring daytime’s nastiest villains!