General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Drops Bad News
“It finally got me.”
It seems like only yesterday — but it was actually January 3 — that Nancy Lee Grahn was cheerfully sharing a video of herself taking a stroll in Cambria on her way to Carmel over her (and the whole cast and crew’s) holiday break from General Hospital. But just two days later, drat. Things took a turn for the unfortunate.
“It finally got me,” tweeted the Emmy winner. She was starting the new year off on a low note, having contracted COVID. “Guess I’ll be staying in Carmel locked in a room for the next few days.”
At least with the soap on break, Grahn shouldn’t have to miss any days of work, so Alexis shouldn’t have to be recast again. As regular viewers well know, the character is up to her earlobes in the case of the hook killer, using The Intruder to try to suss out what we already know — that it’s batty Heather who’s been running around whacking people right and left. (RIP, Brando, Rory, Britt… )
Alexis is also in the midst of a slow-burn flirtation with ex-lover Finn’s dad, Gregory. Because what’s soapier than throwing sparks with an old flame’s silver fox of a father, right?
