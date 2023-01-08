Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

The ABC soap star started off 2023 with a trip to “take the necessary time to breathe.”

General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael) took some time to relax after the holidays and kicked off the new year with a trip to Yosemite National Park — and he didn’t go alone… His girlfriend, flight attendant Luana Lucci, joined him for some time away from home and Duell posted a few pics and a video to remember their fun getaway.

“Yosemite with this purdy lady,” he shared, along with a series of photos, which contained individual shots and others of the couple, as well as pics of the park’s beautiful backdrop, including a video of a waterfall amid the snow-capped mountains. He commented on how important is to “escape routine” and “take the necessary time to breathe in nature.”

Prior to that, he posted a funny pic of himself sitting on a park bench with his arm around, not his girl, but a snowman, while “bonding with nature” and laughing as two others from the “snowy family” sat nearby.

And as we reported earlier in the week, Duell kickoff his trip by sharing a funny video, dancing to an old number, while busting some moves for the camera.

It looks as though Duell and Lucci had a fabulous time, and beginning the new year on a good note is always a good thing!

As for his character… Michael has a hard road ahead of him, what with Willow facing a health crisis and all, and it doesn’t look as though he’ll be letting up anytime soon on his quest to bring Sonny down.

So, now is a good time to look back on the life — and near death — of Michael in our photo gallery below.