Credit: ABC

Well, we certainly aren’t going to argue this point!

When General Hospital’s Laura Wright took to her Instagram stories to answer fan questions, she fielded everything from her favorite leading man (“I am not answering this question!”) to how she keeps her hair from frizzing.

Related Story General Hospital Spoilers January 2 - 13

She was even asked what she loved most about playing Carly and it was a response that’s sure to get Carly fans cheering and Carly critics grumbling.

“I do love how she says things and she’s just never sorry,” Wright laughed. “Things come out of her mouth and I’m like, ‘Oh I can’t believe I’m going to say this out loud!’ And she says it with such confidence and doesn’t care — especially when it comes to her kids or something that she really believes in. I really do have a good time when Carly is just being her!”

But there was one topic in particular that led her to wax poetic and get maybe a bit defensive.

Credit: ABC screenshot

When asked what TV show she’s loving right now, Wright admitted that she’s currently “obsessed with The Last Kingdom. How did I not know about this show? Uhtred? (laughing) I mean, oh my God, it’s so good!”

But, she continued, she loves a lot of shows. “I like being surprised and I like when shows make me feel all different kinds of emotions.”

And hey, that’s great, because these days, there’s no shortage of shows to flip through. Network television, cable television, streaming television —we’re in a golden age of entertainment. None of those shows Wright loves, though, seem to be able to get into her emotions quite like Chicago PD!

“As you guys know,” she explained on one story, “I think it’s the best cop show on TV. And look, people are gonna come at me. I watch Blue Bloods. I watch Swat — I have it frozen on the TV right now.”

Then there are all the Law and Orders — she watches those too. “And I love them all! Like they all have something great and special or emotional. Law and Order: SVU is like family!”

“There’s just something different about Chicago PD,” she explained. It’s just “so real. The actors and the characters and the connections they have for each other, so good. I don’t know, I just think it’s the best. The best cop show!”

Hey, that’s why we watch General Hospital, so we get it! To be clear, we meant that as far as the characters and their connections — not the cops. No offense, PCPD, but Mayberry had a more effective police force. OK, maybe we meant some offense…

How about checking out one of Port Charles’ finest with our photo gallery of Dante Falconeri’s cop life?