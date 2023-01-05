General Hospital’s Hook Reveals What ‘Justifies Her Vengeance Track’
There’s a method to the madness.
Now that General Hospital has revealed that Heather is The Hook, a whole lot about the murder mystery is coming into focus. Such as, why has the killer been targeting the victims that she has? To exact payback, of course, on behalf of Esme, her newly revealed daughter with fellow psycho Ryan.
“The stuff with [him] is very dark,” the murderess’ portrayer Alley Mills tells Soap Opera Digest. “They had a really weird relationship years ago, and what resulted from that is Esme. It’s clear that there was pain involved in their weird relationship.
“But,” she adds, “what I imagine is that with all their sort of dark wounds, they were very attracted to each other.”
Credit: ABC
Why not? It’s not only opposites that attract, after all. And the two lunatics have a lot in common. Not a love of pina coladas and long walks on the beach, but more like… “He was already a serial killer, and we know that she had a very troubled past,” Mills points out. “I’ve made up stuff in my mind about her relationship with her father that was not good, and that sort of justifies her vengeance track, that she just wants to get even with everybody that’s mean.
“And she thinks she should!” she continues. “And everybody else who’s watching this would probably love to get even, too, but we’re not allowed to! For Heather, [revenge is] like therapy.”
Check out the 2023 additions to the General Hospital cast portraits collection in the photo gallery below.