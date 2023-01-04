General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Reveals the Former Castmate That He Told, ‘Don’t Go Back to the Soap’
The Emmy winner believed that his co-star had what it took to make it.
It sounds funny, but sometimes, the best thing you can tell someone you admire is “Nope, don’t come back.” So Maurice Benard explained during the first State of Mind episode of 2023. (Watch it in full below.) Speaking with Sarah Joy Brown, aka the first of the Carlys with whom General Hospital paired him as Sonny, he admitted that he’d once told one of his on-screen sons not to make a U-turn to Port Charles: Bryan Craig, who played Morgan.
“When you’re as good as you and him — ’cause I think he’s a phenomenal actor — I kept telling him, ‘Don’t go back to the soap,’” Benard told Brown. “‘Talent will be rewarded eventually.’”
After Craig exited stage left in 2016, he was occasionally tempted to return to General Hospital. “Bryan would call me when he’d run out of money,” his on-screen dad shared. And Benard would be like, ‘“Don’t, don’t, don’t’” come back. His advice paid off, too. Now Craig is a series regular on Freeform’s Good Trouble.
Craig isn’t the only actor that Benard has encouraged to spread their wings. However, he doesn’t champion a leap of faith for every colleague. “I won’t say [go] to people who aren’t that good,” he confessed. He was quick to note that he has no psychic abilities. “The guy who’s not as good could break and make some big movie. He’s not that good, and he’s still making big movies.”
Still, it’s only the best of the best that get Benard’s seal of approval. “You know what I stand by?” he mused. “I know talent.”
Climb the gnarled branches of the Corinthos family tree in the below photo gallery that goes all the way to their roots in Port Charles.
Video: YouTube/State of Mind