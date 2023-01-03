Move Over, Magic Milo! Watch General Hospital’s Chad Duell Bust a Move
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor gets down rockin to the beat.
Every sports fanatic has their pregame ritual and so does General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael) — but his wasn’t necessarily for a big playoff game but rather for his latest adventure. In fact, on Monday, January 2, the ABC soap actor posted a video on Instagram to show how he pregames for adventures.
In the video, Duell began to slowly bust a move — very much like a scene from the Nurses Ball where his character had performed with Milo and other Port Charles hotties. However, as the performance progressed — and if you have the volume up on the video — you’ll see (and hear) that even Duell couldn’t keep a straight face as he grooved to Roger Miller’s 1965 single “King of the Road.”
And though we got a kick out of his pregame shenanigans, it wouldn’t be fair for us to bring up the Nurses Ball and not give fans a little flashback to one of the annual events’ sexiest performances ever. The year was 2014 and Duell’s Michael, along with Milo, Nathan and others, got the crowd all hot and bothered as they did a little number and stripped off their shirts to AC/DC’s 1980 hit “You Shook Me All Night Long.”
Relive the steamy moments right here…
You’re welcome!
Video: General Hospital/YouTube