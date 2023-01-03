On a Momentous Day, General Hospital’s Lydia Look Thanks Those ‘Who Saw in Me More Than I Ever Saw’
The actress was full of more gratitude than she could possibly keep in.
When a new year rolls around, a lot of us become reflective, right? We start thinking back on the 12 months that are behind us and counting our blessings. Such was the cast for Lydia Look on January 1.
“On this first day of 2023,” she Instagrammed, “I have too much to be grateful for, but I’m particularly grateful to my General Hospital fans and my General Hospital family of cast and crew who saw in me more than I ever saw and gave me the wings to fly as Selina Wu.
“Thank you,” she added to executive producer Frank Valentini, “for being the wind beneath my wings… “
View this post on Instagram
In response, Look’s followers expressed their gratitude for the stellar performances she gives day after day. And it bears mentioning that few and far between are the actresses who have passed through the ABC soap and managed to craft a villainess as cunning and compelling as the Mob queenpin.
Reacting to the first in the series of photos that Look dropped, Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) marveled, “OMG, I remember that day sitting next to each other at the wedding. You are a gem!”
“Sister,” Look wrote back, “you are truly a gift to me. Loving, kind, generous, compassionate and a gifted actress. You are truly our leading lady. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
As we dive into 2023’s action, scroll through pictures of everything that happened in 2022 on General Hospital in the gallery below.