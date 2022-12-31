General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Shares an Update on Son Joshua’s Condition: ‘It Could Have Been Devastating’
“He’ll be back, like Rocky Balboa!”
With five simple words, Joshua Benard (Adam, General Hospital) told the world about an accident which had landed him in the hospital: “I just broke my back,” the rising star tweeted. Soon after, he posted an Instagram video which appeared to show exactly how the accident transpired while scaling an indoor rock-climbing wall.
“He fell 15 feet,” dad Maurice Benard (Sonny) later confirmed.
View this post on Instagram
Immediately, fans, friends and costars began sending wishes for a speedy recovery as they voiced their concern for the young man. Over the course of the next 24 hours, dad continued to offer updates about his son’s condition. “He’s in a lot of pain [with a] 40 percent fracture in his back,” the elder Benard revealed. “The positive is it could’ve been devastating.”
More: When will your favorite primetime show return?
Clearly moved by the outpouring of love and support, Dad later took the time to “thank everybody for the kind words. Joshua’s in good hands with his mother and his girlfriend. Slowly but surely, he’ll be back, like Rocky Balboa.”
I want to thank everybody for the kind words. Joshua he’s in good hands with his mother and his girlfriend. slowly but surely he’ll be back like Rocky Balboa.💪🏻 @JoshuaBenard18
— Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) December 31, 2022
Of course, General Hospital viewers have gotten to know Joshua as more than simply the handsome son of Sonny’s portrayer: He’s made several appearances as one of Joss’ college classmates, Adam. (For you trivia fans, Joshua’s very first appearance on the soap had him playing a younger version of Sonny, who was reflecting on a crucial moment in his life.)
“He will bounce back,” Dad assured his concerned followers. “He has his father’s genes!”
Check out these photos featuring some of your favorite soap stars — past and present — with their real-life offspring!