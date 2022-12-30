General Hospital 2022 Year in Review: Overdue Exits, Shocking Demises, Lackluster Romances and More

General Hospital really ramped things up by the end of the year introducing a hook-wielding serial killer, who began targeting people connected to Trina. We still don’t know who it is, only that it’s not the most logical suspect, Esme. The hook killer tragically took Brando Corbin’s life, stunning and even infuriating many viewers. And as the countdown to 2023 begins, the killer is poised to strike again!

As if she wasn’t hated enough by the residents of Port Charles and the viewers, the reveal of Esme’s birth parents delivered one hell of a surprise twist. Esme had come to discover that none other than serial killer Ryan Chamberlain was her long-lost father, which pretty much explained where she got her psychopathic tendencies from. But by the end of the year, we also learned she was doubly genetically cursed, as her mother was Heather Webber, now played by Alley Mills . That wasn’t the only big maternity reveal this year, as viewers learned Nina had twins, and Willow is her daughter too, along with still dead Nelle. Nobody was really shocked by that reveal, as the audience thought that was where the story was headed long before they decided to make Nelle Nina’s child.

The worst storyline of the year sadly went to Elizabeth, who began 2022 apparently being haunted by Franco’s ghost. The story moved at the pace of a snail, was sidelined for weeks at a time, and was seemingly rewritten every few months confusing viewers. By the end of the year, the focus had shifted to Elizabeth recalling a trauma from her teenage years involving her father Jeff having an affair with Finn’s late wife Reiko. A fight between Liz and Reiko sent her tumbling down some steps, and Jeff and Elizabeth’s mother Carolyn, played by William R. Moses and Denise Crosby decided to brainwash the memory from Liz’s mind to protect her, but really themselves. The only thing the story accomplished was proving Elizbeth’s reasons for cutting her parents out of her life to be the right decision.

‘Carson’ fans were heartbroken when their favorite couple once again divorced. Sonny found himself conflicted between his feelings as Sonny for Carly, and “Mike” for Nina. When Carly found him in bed with Nina, well that was it. Though Sonny had thought their marriage was over at that point to be fair, he was unaware Carly was on her way to try and work things out with him when she walked in on them in the act. Sonny and Nina’s relationship also caused a rift between him and his son Michael, who disowned his father and vowed to destroy and send Sonny to jail.

‘Sprina’ fans already despised Spencer’s girlfriend Esme, because she derailed what was developing between the duo. However, when she framed Trina for filming Cam and Joss’ first time making love and then causing it to go viral on social media, she became the new Nelle Benson in many viewers’ eyes. And though Trina was exonerated, the damage to ‘Sprina’ is still there, and Esme has yet to be made to pay.

One death that thrilled viewers was Peter August’s, which was years overdue. Faison’s spawn had terrorized Port Charles and the audience for far too long. However, his death was underwhelming, being clubbed over the head and left to die in the snow. The show missed the mark to craft a “Who killed Peter?” storyline because the number of possible suspects would have been staggering.

Right out of the gate, General Hospital stunned viewers at the beginning of 2022 with Tracy Quartermaine’s return and news that Luke had been tragically killed in a cable car accident in Vienna. Of course, no one believed it was an accident, even the viewers. It launched a year-long storyline to bring Victor to justice for Luke’s death, and figure out what his ultimate plan was. Victor’s been spouting for over a year now something big is coming, and we’re still sitting here waiting for it to arrive.

1 / 78 <p>Tracy returned to Port Charles at the beginning of 2022 with devastating news. While chasing his latest get-rich-quick scheme, Luke was killed in a cable car crash in Vienna. Almost immediately, Laura, Anna and Robert refused to believe this was an accident and suspected Victor Cassadine’s doing.</p>

2 / 78 <p>Maxie and Brook Lynn’s plan to pass Louise off as Brook Lynn and Valentin’s daughter known as Bailey began to unravel when Tracy immediately figured out Bailey was Maxie’s daughter, and soon Chase was clued in, too. Brook Lynn later changed her story, claiming Chase was the father of Bailey, and they moved in together. Naturally, this brought them closer together. However, Victor soon began to suspect the truth and used it to bargain with Peter.</p>

3 / 78 <p>Luke’s loved ones gathered on the<em> Haunted Star</em> to say goodbye to him, and they were stunned when crazy Jennifer Smith showed up to mourn the man she always loved. Another surprise guest turned up, and that was the cursed Ice Princess! Tracy attempted to give it to Laura at the memorial, but she wanted nothing to do with it. However, others in town would soon make a move to acquire it.</p>

4 / 78 <p>Esme, who had developed a sick fascination with serial killer Ryan Chamberlain, plotted to get her revenge on Spencer’s friends. She convinced them to go away for a ski trip, a last big hurrah for Spencer, who was soon to head to Spring Ridge to serve out his sentence for stalking and tormenting Ava. At the cabin, Esme drugged Trina’s hot toddy, filmed Cam and Joss having sex for the first time, and later uploaded the video to the PCU servers for all to see. Her master plan? To frame Trina for the crime and create a division between Spencer and his friends.</p>

5 / 78 <p>Once Victor figured out Bailey was actually Louise, he traded that information to Peter in exchange for the intel on how to use the tarot cards to control Drew. Peter naturally managed to escape custody and kidnapped Bailey. Maxie was able to track him down and convinced him to take her instead, as running with Bailey would be too dangerous. She conned him that she still could see them being a family and eventually reuniting with Bailey. Peter quickly absconded to Europe with Maxie.</p>

6 / 78 <p>Harmony worked hard to rebuild her life and relationship with Willow, and she and Alexis formed an unlikely friendship. Sadly, Harmony’s years of lies began to unravel. When Willow couldn’t locate her birth certificate, Harmony spun a tale to Alexis that she wasn’t Willow’s birth mom and had unofficially adopted her while living off the grid in a commune. But that wasn’t the truth, either. Viewers soon learned that Harmony worked in the same long-term-care home that Phyllis did while taking care of the pregnant and comatose Nina. Phyllis would deliver Nina’s baby Nelle to Frank Benson, but there was a second child! Nina’s mother Madeline gave that baby girl to Harmony, who raised her as Willow.</p>

7 / 78 <p>Ever since he returned to Port Charles from Nixon Falls, Sonny and Carly’s relationship had been strained. She had married Jason believing Sonny was dead, and Sonny had conflicting feelings for Nina. Even after Jason died, Carly and Sonny’s relationship couldn’t get back to normal. Kristina had attempted to bring Carly and Sonny back together by sending her to meet him on the <em>Haunted Star</em>. But when she was a bit late, Sonny felt the marriage was finally over and jumped into bed with Nina. Of course, that’s when Carly walked in on them together! After that, their marriage really <em>was</em> over.</p>

8 / 78 <p>Anna and Felicia pursued Peter to Europe to rescue Maxie from his clutches. In a final showdown at water treatment plant, it was Felicia who delivered a blow to the back of Peter’s head that sent him plummeting over a ledge to the ice and snow below. Anna was with her son/nephew in his final moments, refusing to call for help to save his life and instead letting him die. It was an anticlimactic moment, given the hell Peter had brought into so many lives, but at least he was dead. Then again, some have long suspected Anna may have saved him, and he’s now in prison somewhere in the world.</p>

9 / 78 <p>Terry decided to put herself on some dating apps, but a case of mistaken identity on Valentine’s Day had her initially thinking Chet was her date. He wasn’t but did come to her rescue when her actual date turned out to be a dud. However, Chet’s sister Amy hated the idea of him dating her boss, who she didn’t get along with. She plotted to break them up and landed Chet his dream job working with disabled veterans, but it was in Chicago. Terry didn’t want to stand in the way of his dream job, and sadly the two parted ways.</p>

10 / 78 <p>As Liz slowly began to move on from Franco’s death and explored her feelings for Finn, she suddenly found herself being haunted by memories of her late husband. Her wedding ring, which she took off, somehow appeared in her locker at General Hospital. Her wedding dress, which she planned to donate, turned up completely shredded. Franco’s art studio burned down, and later someone put a painting Franco did of her that was in said burnt-down studio in their living room. The events would continue to escalate with Liz having a dream of a nightmarish figure telling her not to forget them.</p>

11 / 78 <p>After months of Esme obsessively visiting Ryan, the truth was finally revealed that he was her biological father. Even Ryan didn’t know he had a daughter until she located him. Esme tagged along to Port Charles with Spencer and ingratiated herself into his life and his quest to destroy Nikolas and Ava’s marriage to please Daddy. As for her mother, Ryan admitted it was a whirlwind affair, and though he never knew her real name, he promised together he and Esme would find her.</p>

12 / 78 <p>After losing baby Liam in December of 2021, Sasha’s grief got the best of her and she turned to pills again. On a high, she suggested to Brando that they head to Canada and elope. They did, but even that didn’t stop her from continuing to pop pills, a storyline that many found less than, um, addictive.</p>

13 / 78 <p>Selina Wu, aka Ms. Wu, had been the head of one of the five families of Port Charles for years. When her nephew Brad came up for parole, Selina took him under her wing. After striking a deal with Curtis to provide him with his father Marshall’s sealed arrest record, she began running high-stakes poker games out of his club The Savoy. She also forged a business partnership with Sonny and quickly became one of the viewers’ favorite characters.</p>

14 / 78 <p>After releasing the sex video of Cam and Joss, Esme planted the burner phone she used to film it in Trina’s bag. She then called in an anonymous tip claiming Trina uploaded the video. When the phone was found in her possession, Trina was arrested, and it looked pretty damming. Of course, nobody believed it was her, and they all thought it was Esme. Except Spencer, who stood by his girlfriend, who he also thought at the time could be pregnant with his child. Enter the new cop on the force Rory, who brought Trina a soda that very day, and they clicked almost immediately.</p>

15 / 78 <p>Neil’s brother Brendan came to town hoping to squeeze a payday out of Alexis, who he blamed for Neil’s overdose. As it turned out, Harmony was a former patient of Neil’s, and she had told him all about how she came to be Willow’s mother. He was going to reveal everything to Willow and Nina, that they were mother and daughter, so Harmony snuck into Alexis’ bedroom the prior year and injected Neil with an overdose of heroin, killing him.</p>

16 / 78 <p>Victor enrolled Valentin’s daughter Charlotte in a Swiss boarding school while Valentin was recovering from injuries, then held her hostage there and forced his son to help him with his master plan, the one we are still confused about. He sent Valentin to the Caribbean, where Jennifer Smith was on vacation, to seduce her disguised as a French naval captain and then plant the stolen Ice Princess in her possession so it appeared she killed Luke for the diamond. It was all to throw suspicion off himself for arranging Luke’s cable car death.</p>

17 / 78 <p>At a big night out celebrating the public launch of Deception’s entry into the stock market, Sasha was cornered by a paparazzi photographer. As she ran from him, she dropped her purse, her pills flew out, and he snapped photos of her scrambling to pick them up. Gladys snatched the photographer’s camera, and she and Sasha fled in the model’s car. At the same time, Harmony’s lies began to unravel, as Alexis realized she had killed Neil to hide the truth about Willow. Harmony knocked Alexis out and stashed her in the trunk of her car and planned to stage her death as a suicide, but she was thwarted by Carly. As Carly, Harmony and Alexis faced off in the woods, Harmony ran off and dashed right in front of an oncoming car, driven by Sasha who was fleeing the photographer!</p>

18 / 78 <p>Harmony managed to make it to the hospital, where Willow was stunned to learn she was not her biological mother and the lengths she went to in order to protect that secret. Carly was the last person to speak to Harmony alive. With her dying breath, she told Carly that Nina was Willow’s mother and to protect her from Nina, who would smother her with her love. Carly convinced herself it was best Willow never know the truth.</p>

19 / 78 <p>After failing to prosecute Nina for keeping their father from his family with her lies, and Sonny sleeping with Nina and destroying his marriage and family, Michael decided to disown Sonny. Not only that, he wanted to clean up the Corinthos name so Wiley could be proud of it. Michael set out to find a way to expose Sonny’s criminal career once and for all.</p>

20 / 78 <p>After Marshall reentered Curtis’ life, his son had a hard time accepting why his dad had disappeared in the first place. Curtis, with Ms. Wu’s help, got ahold of Marshall’s arrest record prior to his abandoning his family. He became disruptive at an anti-government demonstration and was put into a psychiatric hospital for diagnosis. Furious at his son’s betrayal of his privacy, Marshall fled town, but Curtis and TJ tracked him down. Eventually, it came out that Marshall was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and he left his family because of the stigma and fear he could cause them harm. However, with medication, he never had another incident ever again. Needless to say, viewers found the storyline a bust.</p>

21 / 78 <p>As Esme’s plan to frame Trina for the sex tape continued, Joss and Trina were stunned that Spencer sided with Esme. Spencer confided in Cam, and later Sam, that he was only pretending to stand by Esme in order to find evidence against her. He eventually found some clues, letters between her and her nanny Maggie regarding her birth family, and the bottle of pills she used to drug Trina during the ski trip. But it still wasn’t enough to prove what Esme did.</p>

22 / 78 <p>After months of what appeared to be Liz being haunted by something supernatural, Finn caught her sleepwalking and causing all the mayhem herself. Months of taking sleeping pills in order to cope with Franco’s death had caught up to her and in part were to blame. Armed with the truth, Liz checked herself into Shady Brook to try and learn what was the underlying cause of these episodes.</p>

23 / 78 <p>After Nina blew up Michael’s family, he and Willow decided to ban her from seeing her grandson Wiley due to her lies. Nina in turn took them to court for visitation rights, as grandparents could sue for them in New York. The drama got messy and further caused division between Sonny and Michael when he sided with Nina in court. In the end, Nina lost her case, leaving her devastated.</p>

24 / 78 <p>Ava and Nikolas’ marriage had been strained for months, what with Esme having moved into Wydnemere with Spencer and Ava knowing she had somehow framed Trina for the sex tape. When Nikolas came to Esme’s defense one too many times, Ava finally walked out. Esme too was lonely because Spencer had been avoiding her like the plague, and she knew he suspected she framed Trina. One thing led to another, and Nikolas and Esme had sex on the floor of the study in Wyndemere. When Ava soon returned to work things out, Nikolas implored Esme to keep their dirty little secret. Ryan, meanwhile, was thrilled with his daughter, knowing when this bomb was detonated, it would be the end of Nikolas and Ava. </p>

25 / 78 <p>Spinelli had written an algorithm that data-mined people’s private accounts in order to find them the perfect match. He used it to form the company Society Setups and even hired an astrologist named Zelda to be the matchmaking face of the company. At a big singles mixer setup by Spinelli, Britt had one too many drinks and gave a powerful speech about how basically love sucks. Suddenly a man parachuted out of the sky, a stunt gone wrong for publicity, and crashed into Britt. They both landed in the pool, and the video of it went viral with Britt becoming a meme. Dante was stunned to find out the man attached to the parachute was his childhood friend, Cody Bell.</p>

26 / 78 <p>When Chet left town to pursue his dream job working with handicapped vets, he recommended Dex to Sonny as someone who could take over managing the gym. Dex was also ex-military and showed promise. Dex was eager to do more than manage Sonny’s gym, and the don decided to give him a chance. So imagine the audience’s surprise when we learned Dex was really working for Michael, who was using the sexy mole to infiltrate and bring down Pop’s criminal organization. </p>

27 / 78 <p>Brook Lynn’s sleazy ex-manager Linc returned and touted the fact that all the songs she had written while under contract with him were his property. He had begun selling them off to other artists and as commercial jingles. He tried to persuade her they could work together again and come to some sort of deal, but Brook Lynn refused. When he began insulting her, Chase decked him. Chase was already on suspension for punching Valentin and defending Brook Lynn’s honor, so this second assault and arrest had him permanently off the force pending an official review. However, it gave Brook Lynn the idea to turn Chase into a pop star, get Linc interested in managing him, then find a way to get her songbook back from him.</p>

28 / 78 <p>Ever since he met Maxie in the woods of Pautuck and delivered baby Louise, Austin had clicked with her. The two eventually explored a relationship with one another, but Spinelli just didn’t trust the guy. Spinelli was right not to as soon Austin’s “cuz” Mason appeared in town and began bringing mysteriously wounded patients to General Hospital for Austin to patch up on the sly — orders from their mysterious lady boss back home. Currently, viewers are still waiting for answers about who Austin’s boss is.</p>

29 / 78 <p>After months of Valentin and Anna dancing around their feelings for one another, he finally asked her out on a date. Their romance would hit some snags along the way, as she suspected he was working for Victor in some capacity. It would be several months before Valentin would come clean that Victor had taken Charlotte hostage and was forcing him to do his bidding. </p>

30 / 78 <p>Michael and Drew came up with a plan to merge Aurora and ELQ, thereby forcing Valentin out as CEO. However, when Ned found out they intended to name Drew as CEO, he sided with Valentin in the vote to kill the merger. With Lucy as the deciding vote, the merger was dead, and Valentin remained CEO of ELQ. He then named Ned as Chairman of the Board. </p>

31 / 78 <p>In a special episode celebrating 15,000 episodes of <em>General Hospital</em>, Laura faced a challenge by a concerned citizens group petitioning to recall her as mayor, and a pivotal player was her imprisoned brother Cyrus Renault. With the help of her friends and family, Laura beat the recall.</p>

32 / 78 <p>When Drew filled Carly in on his and Michael’s plan to merge Aurora and ELQ, she bought a ton of Aurora stock in order to help fuel the merger. However, when the merger was voted down, Aurora stock tanked and Carly lost everything… including her half of the Metro Court, which she wagered to buy the stock! Nina swooped in and purchased it and attempted to give it back to Carly, but she wanted nothing from her nemesis, leaving Nina Olivia’s new partner in the hotel. </p>

33 / 78 <p>For months Willow had complained of being tired and not feeling well. During a verbal fight with Nina at the Metro Court pool, she fainted. When taken to the hospital, TJ confirmed she was pregnant. However, he was concerned about other aspects of her overtiredness, which predated her pregnancy. Upon running tests, he later confirmed she had leukemia. Concerned that starting chemotherapy could harm the baby, she opted to wait until the second trimester to begin treatment and told no one, not even Michael, of her illness. </p>

34 / 78 <p>After Gladys learned Sasha was back on pills, she moved in and kept Sasha’s secret but worked to help her daughter-in-law stop taking drugs. Gladys quickly began to grow on viewers. After Deception went public, Lucy arranged for Sasha as their spokesperson to appear on a national home shopping channel show hosted by guest star Morgan Fairchild’s character Haven. However, when a surprise second guest brought a baby swaddle to sell and pushed Sasha to model it, she broke down on air. The breakdown forced her to come clean to Brando that she had turned back to drugs recently.</p>

35 / 78 <p>When Cody discovered Britt’s father was Faison, he suddenly became very interested in her. And when he learned Spinelli was behind Society Setups, he blackmailed him into using his app to match him and Britt for dates. Cody pursued Britt and constantly put his foot in his mouth with her. And though he was crass, she found something intriguing about him. However, many a fan took an immediate dislike to the character and wanted Britt to have nothing to do with him.</p>

36 / 78 <p>Trina’s trial for revenge porn began, with her friends and family rallying around her. Diane stepped in to take over for Scott, who had to leave the country due to an emergency with Serena. Joss and Cam both testified they did not believe Trina was guilty, and Diane did her best to point a finger at Esme. However, things weren’t looking good for Trina as the trial progressed, leaving viewers incredibly frustrated that an African-American girl was being railroaded by a white girl. Fortunately, the show would address this in a poignant talk between Portia and Stella about Portia’s fears her daughter would be found guilty by a system known for sometimes being unjust. </p>

37 / 78 <p>Rory stood by Trina during her trial, and the two continued to grow closer. While Trina’s friends and family supported the relationship, Trina still found herself with feelings for Spencer. Making things even more problematic was the fact that Trina believed Spencer continued to believe in Esme’s innocence. Some viewers felt Trina deserved someone upstanding like Rory, while others held out hope for “Sprina.”</p>

38 / 78 <p>Spencer, with Cam’s help, tried to trick Esme into believing he had located her birth mother. He offered to give her the name, even help her flee the country if she would clear Trina. Esme, still claiming she was innocent of the frame job, refused. Spencer had one last trick up his sleeve. He took the stand, stated he believed in Trina’s innocence and Esme’s guilt, and revealed he was with Trina when the video was leaked online. Unfortunately, he was with her because he escaped from Spring Ridge for the day in order to visit his mother’s grave. Because he broke his plea deal to avoid prison, he was sent to Pentonville for three months. His confession also left Trina completely confused about his sudden turnaround.</p>

39 / 78 <p>With the walls closing in on her, Esme began to pack to flee town. However, Ava had finally learned Esme slept with Nikolas and was out to make her pay. A confrontation at Wyndemere led to a fight out on the parapet, where Esme slipped and tumbled over the edge just as Nikolas arrived. Search as they might, there was no sign of Esme. With Victor’s help, they made it appear Esme fled to Europe, and Nikolas swore to Ava to protect her from being implicated in Esme’s “death” no matter the cost. </p>

40 / 78 <p>Curtis, Marshall, Joss and Trina had been doing their own detective work on the side and located a bartender named Oz who sold the illegal burner phone used to make the sex video to Esme. However, Esme got to Oz first and drugged him with the same pills she used on Trina, which resulted in him having to be put in a medically induced coma to save his life. With the clock ticking, Portia used a drastic measure to bring Oz out of the coma, which could have killed him. After making a deal, Oz testified in Trina’s defense that he sold the burner phone to Esme, who tried to kill him. Trina was found not guilty. </p>

41 / 78 <p>Grant Smoltz, a sleazy reporter always out to make a major headline and buck, attempted to get Sasha to admit she was on pills the night she hit Harmony. She wasn’t, but he still was determined to get her to admit to something. When Sasha finally realized his games, she lost it and smashed his car windshield in with a no parking sign. Sasha was arrested and faced jail over the incident. Diane was able to work out a deal that Sasha would get outpatient therapy for her issues and Brando would be named her guardian in all things, including managing her finances. </p>

42 / 78 <p>Cody’s past remained a mystery for a while. All we really knew was that he and Dante met as kids at a summer camp they were both sent to in order to keep them out of trouble. So when Britt introduced Cody to her mother and Scott, Cody up and decked the lawyer! Cody revealed he had recently found out the family that raised him, the Bells, was not his biological family. Scott’s late wife Dominique Stanton was his mother, and Cody felt Scott had robbed him of his inheritance, all of which went to Serena. Serena had long spent it all on saving the whales. Even making Cody the son of Dominique wasn’t enough for many viewers to give him a shot, given his machismo attitude.</p>

43 / 78 <p>In the aftermath of Trina’s trial, Joss was miffed with Cam for working with Spencer in secret to try and help expose Esme and not telling her that Spencer believed in Trina all along. She began to find herself withdrawing from Cam and having constant run-ins with Sonny’s — make that <em>Michael’s</em> — employee Dex. It was clear to viewers something was brewing between them, though many were divided between Team Cam and Team Dex.</p>

44 / 78 <p>At the Quartermaines’ end-of-the-summer bash, Leo concocted an old family recipe of Olivia’s, the Sicilian thunderbolt, to try and make Brook Lynn and Chase fall in love. Unfortunately, the glasses all got mixed up, and nobody knew who took what glass. Yuri and Terry, both of who grabbed the drinks, suddenly made a special connection out of nowhere. The two have continued to date, but we viewers have been left wondering what happened between Yuri and poor Monica, with whom he had seemed enamored. </p>

45 / 78 <p>As the Quartermaine party headed into the evening, a mysterious cloaked figure appeared and grabbed a hook from the boat house. The figure approached Ava, who was alone and drinking her sorrows away after a fight with Nikolas over sleeping with Esme, and they hooked her from behind. Fortunately for Ava, Joss and then Dex, stumbled upon her and they worked to save her life. Of course this led Joss to be even more enamored by Dex’s many talents, other than constantly finding ways to take his shirt off in front of her.</p>

46 / 78 <p>Jordan was already starting to get suspicious when she finally remembered that time she and Portia were trapped together last year in a house filling with gas, and Portia confessed she might never get to tell Trina the truth about her father. Yeah, it took forever to get back to that, but they finally did. With Curtis’ father’s diagnosis, Portia was even more on edge knowing schizophrenia can be inherited. So when Curtis proposed to Portia, she quickly called the hospital about genetic counseling for her daughter. Jordan happened to overhear and begin to realize Curtis, not Taggert, might be Trina’s father. </p>

47 / 78 <p>Valentin had been forced to do Victor’s bidding for months as he was holding Charlotte hostage in a boarding school in Switzerland. Yeah, we’ll just not bother with that pesky fact that Valentin is her father and for whatever reason couldn’t sign her out. Victor even tried to force Valentin to poison Laura, but he refused. Instead, he burned Laura’s mother’s house down in Italy, forcing Laura to fly there to help Lesley rebuild. That was just a plot to allow Genie Francis to take her annual vacation. Eventually, Anna realized there was no way Valentin would stay apart from Charlotte for this long, and he finally confessed his father was holding her hostage. Anna promised they’d free Charlotte and bring Victor down together. </p>

48 / 78 <p>After what felt like an eternity, Chase and Brook Lynn finally admitted their feelings to one another and decided to give being a couple a shot. Unfortunately, they also agreed to continue with Brook Lynn’s plan to make Chase a big pop star to reel in her sleaze of an ex-manager Linc and use Chase to barter for the rights to her songs back. Even some of the biggest “Chalynn” fans had grown tired of the show throwing any and every obstacle in their way and began to lose interest. </p>

49 / 78 <p>As Spencer was headed to Pentonville to serve out his three-month sentence, he made Cam and Joss swear not to tell Trina that he always believed in her and was only playing Esme. Well, Ava didn’t get that memo and told Trina exactly how Spencer felt about her. Trina rushed to the PCPD to see Spencer before he was transferred to Pentonville but sadly was too late. Only after he was gone did Trina find out Spencer wanted her to be happy with Rory because he had caused her enough pain. </p>

50 / 78 <p>Trying to help Carly get her mojo back, Drew arranged for her to go to a self-improvement conference in Aruba, but due to the weather, she was forced to make a landing in her hometown of Jacksonville. There, she came face to face with her old high school best friend, Reese’s mom Peyton Honeycut. She soon learned Peyton was on the Jacksonville beautification board and was relocating the cemetery her mother Virginia was buried in. Carly tried to fight the relocation but lost. Peyton had an axe to grind with Carly, who slept with her husband as a teenager, and she saw that as the reason her daughter Reese sped off in her car one day and got into an accident that killed her. That of course was a complete rewrite of history, as Reese actually showed up in Port Charles and confronted Caroline Benson, who stole her nickname Carly to reinvent herself. But in the end, Peyton saw she had put the blame on Carly all these years and not her cheating husband, who used his power over a teenager.</p>

51 / 78 <p>Concerned about Carly not making it to Aruba, Drew tracked her down to Florida. There, he stood by her side and she tried to fight for Virginia’s burial to remain undisturbed. When she lost, Carly decided to have her mother cremated and scattered her ashes on the beach she always loved. Drew and Carly finally admitted they had been falling for one another, and Carly decided to let go of her past and take the name Caroline Spencer to honor Bobbie. Unfortunately, what Carly was supposed to have learned in this story was lost when she returned to Port Charles and began scheming again.</p>

52 / 78 <p>It took over a year, but Stella finally remembered the day she had her stroke, she swiped Curtis and Jordan’s divorce papers before they could be filed and they accidentally got ruined. When she told Jordan, she took the fall for Stella, citing carelessness. Curtis fumed and felt this was unlike Jordan, while Portia suspected she did it deliberately. When Portia confronted Jordan, the cop finally let her know she suspected Curtis could be Trina’s biological father. She warned Portia to tell Curtis before they married because the one thing Curtis couldn’t forgive was lies. Portia has yet to tell Curtis, or even find out for certain if he or Taggert is Trina’s father. </p>

53 / 78 <p>Viewers were stunned when Brando became the second victim attacked by The Hook, and the first to die. While it initially appeared he pulled through the attack, he later flatlined with Sasha at his side, and it was found in his autopsy that he had a rare snake toxin in his system that was applied to the hook. </p>

54 / 78 <p>After going into a trance in the very stairwell where Peter had fallen and supposedly died, Liz began remembering fighting with a woman in her old house in the Mariana Islands, where her parents were stationed with Doctors Without Borders. She recalled the woman falling down the stairs and appearing to have died. When she later identified the woman as none other than Finn’s late wife Reiko, she was sure her parents were key to the memory and went in search of answers. Viewers, meanwhile, were just left asking themselves, “What?”</p>

55 / 78 <p>In the wake of Brando’s death, Diane stopped by his garage to look over his legal papers, including the guardianship of Sasha. As Dex remained outside standing guard per Sonny’s orders, somehow the hook killer slipped in and attacked Diane. Knowing about the toxin the hook used on Brando, Finn created an anti-venom, and Diane’s life was saved. When she finally came to, she revealed The Hook was someone she somehow knew but couldn’t quite remember how, but was adamant that The Hook was a woman!</p>

56 / 78 <p>Jordan began to theorize all The Hook’s victims had a connection to Sonny. With Dex mysteriously at the scene of every crime, and before Diane came to and declared the culprit a woman, Sonny had Dex strung up in his restaurant’s meat locker to torture the truth out of him. Fortunately, Joss figured out where Dex was and ran to his rescue, along with Michael. Even given what Sonny did, Dex refused to turn him in. Michael wanted to end the deal with Dex, but he felt they were too close to nailing Sonny to back down. </p>

57 / 78 <p>After Oz was killed by The Hook, Jordan came up with a new theory about the killer, as he had no connection to Sonny. She suspected Joss, not Brando, was The Hook’s real first target and all the killings were somehow tied to Trina. That made the missing Esme the No. 1 suspect.</p>

58 / 78 <p>Viewers knew it was too good to be true that Esme was dead. Not only did she return, but she thrilled Ryan with the news she was carrying Nikolas’ child. She informed her father she had some unfinished business to deal with, and that was the last he saw of her. Esme broke into Wyndemere to try and get some easy cash from Nikolas’ safe but was caught. Nikolas was floored to realize she was pregnant and locked her up in the dilapidated north tower of the estate, convinced she was The Hook. Plus, he didn’t want anyone to find out about the bun in her oven. </p>