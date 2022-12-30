General Hospital Stars Rally Around Marc Anthony Samuel as He Says a Goodbye That Has Left His Heart ‘Truly Broken’
Would that an article could send a mental hug to the actor.
All of us who love our four-legged friends as family will understand what Marc Anthony Samuel is going through. On December 28, the General Hospital favorite took to Instagram to share that “my best friend and forever good boy very unexpectedly left the world yesterday, and my heart is truly broken. Really broken.”
Just look at the way that Felix’s portrayer is looking at Jeff in the second in the series of photos that he shared: If that’s not absolute devotion, we don’t know what is. “Jeff meant everything to me,” Samuel said. “You can express your love, be present and appreciate the time you have with your loved ones, but in the end, you’re never ready to say goodbye.”
In response, Samuel’s General Hospital family reached out to offer their support. “I’m so, so sorry, Marc,” wrote Parry Shen (Brad). “You know how much my girls and I loved him.”
Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr) could relate to what her former castmate was feeling. “It’s the hardest thing to go through,” she said, adding that Jeff is “still with you and always will be.”
Among the other Port Charles residents wrapping metaphorical arms around Samuel were Risa Dorken (Amy), Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden), Matt Trudeau (ex-Lucas) and Brytni Sarpy (ex-Valerie; now Elena, Young & Restless)
