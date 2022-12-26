Credit: ABC screenshot

The countdown is on at Britt’s killer birthday bash.

In General Hospital’s preview for the week of December 26 – 30, the holidays aren’t over yet, and neither are the killings. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

The holidays haven’t been extremely merry for some, as Port Charles is still reeling over the death of Rory. In Rice Plaza, Curtis says to Laura, Trina, Marshal, and Robert that this killer has already claimed too many lives. Marshall wonders when it will end. Sam and Spencer approach and Spencer says it will end when they find Esme.

The others don’t know, but Spencer and Trina are working together to lure Esme, who they believe is the hook, out of hiding. They figure the two of them, coming together over Rory’s death, make them the ideal target for her. But what they don’t know, is the hook isn’t Esme!

It appears Trina is pondering that, especially since Ava also believes Ryan’s theory it’s not Esme. Trina is heard saying, “What if we have this wrong, what if it is someone we never even suspected? The camera flashes on Ava, Heather, Cody, and Britt’s shocked faces. We also see a shot of a dark figure and a gloved hand opening the door, and Anna is on the other side. Given she is over in the Netherlands, we doubt she’s in danger from the hook. But she could be from Victor’s men.

And as 2023 approaches, Britt’s birthday bash is raging on The Haunted Star as the clock counts down to midnight. Everyone who is anyone is there, and she’s even got a fabulous drag queen. However someone might not make it to the New Year, as the hook raises their hand to strike again!

Video: General Hospital/YouTube