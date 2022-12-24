General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Lets Fly His Reaction to Marcus Coloma’s Exit
As their social-media followers — or regular readers of Soaps.com — know, the actors are good buddies off screen.
Maurice Benard has been around General Hospital long enough to see a whole lotta co-stars come and go. He hasn’t always handled it well. (Remember this?) But on the occasion of buddy Marcus Coloma’s departure, the Emmy winner tried to look on the bright side.
“I’ve had many close friends leave General Hospital,” tweeted Sonny’s portrayer. “Of course it’s always sad and sometimes confusing, [but] I believe when you’re talented, it’s always a blessing in disguise.
“I always call Marcus the filmmaker!” he added. “Go kick ass, buddy.”
It was December 19 that the news broke that Coloma would not be continuing on as Nikolas — this, despite the fact that he’s up to his ears in storyline. On one hand, the Cassadine prince desperately wants to reunite with estranged wife Ava. On the other, he’s holding babymama Esme prisoner, and ex-lover Elizabeth is trashing her relationship with Finn to pretend that she’s carrying Nikolas’ child.
How will General Hospital get the character out of the middle of the muddle? And why would it even want to? TBD. There’s not even been any word yet as to whether the role is being recast (which has already been done… a lot; see here.)
At least in Coloma’s goodbye message, he promised that we could look forward to more of the gooftastic videos that he makes with Benard and Kin Shriner (Scotty). Sample one below.
